Bowl Season on ESPN networks delivers strongest audience since 2015-16

3.1 million average viewers across 33 games, up 13 percent year-over-year

Four bowls set all-time viewership records, while 11 reached at least a five-year high and eight hit a 10-year high

ABC delivered its largest non-CFP bowl audience in 12 years, averaging 6.2 million viewers across six games (24% YOY), with all six bowls posting multi-year highs

ESPN’s coverage of the 2025-26 Bowl Season delivered substantial year‑over‑year gains across non‑College Football Playoff (CFP) games, highlighted by record highs, multi‑year bests and two of the most‑watched non‑CFP/New Year’s Six bowls in recent years.

Across 33 non‑CFP bowls on ESPN networks, average viewership was 3.1 million, up 13 percent year‑over‑year, marking the highest non‑CFP bowl average since the 2015-16 season. Four bowls set all‑time audience records, while 10 reached at least a five‑year high and eight hit a 10‑year high.

The Cheez‑It Citrus Bowl (9.1M) and Pop‑Tarts Bowl (8.7M) were the two most‑watched non‑CFP/New Year’s Six bowls since the 2019-20 season. The Citrus Bowl delivered its best audience since the 2019 season, while the Pop‑Tarts Bowl posted its best viewership since 1991.

Network Highlights

ABC delivered its largest non‑CFP bowl audience in 12 years, averaging 6.2 million viewers across six games. All six bowls registered multi‑year viewership highs and three recorded their highest audiences in at least 10 years (Pop‑Tarts Bowl, TaxSlayer Gator Bowl and Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl)

On ESPN, 26 games averaged 2.4 million viewers. These games represent nine of the top 100 most‑watched live events on ESPN since last bowl season (Jan. 4, 2025-Jan. 2, 2026)

Bonus Bowl Season Superlatives

All‑time records: Four bowls established new audience records: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl (ABC), Bucked Up LA Bowl (ABC), SERVPRO First Responder Bowl (ESPN) and Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl (ESPN)

Multi‑year bests across the slate: 11 bowls registered at least five‑year highs and eight reached 10‑year highs (including Pop‑Tarts, Gator, Celebration, Military, Fenway, Las Vegas, Texas, Duke’s Mayo and Independence)

Bowl-By-Bowl Bests

Cheez‑It Citrus Bowl: Best since 2019-20

Pop‑Tarts Bowl: Best since 1991

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: Best on record (began 2010 season)

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Best since 2009

Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl: Best since 2021

Rate Bowl: Best since 2011

Bucked Up LA Bowl: Best on record

Sheraton Hawai’i Bowl: Best since 2013

Go Bowling Military Bowl: Best since 2018

Cricket Celebration Bowl: Best since 2022

New Orleans Bowl: Best since 2014

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: Best since 2022

Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl: UNLV vs. Ohio (began 2014 season)

Bush’s Boca Raton Bowl: Best since 2021

Isleta New Mexico Bowl: Best since 2022

2025-26 Bowl Season Viewership (non-CFP games)