Bowl Season on ESPN networks delivers strongest audience since 2015-16

  • 3.1 million average viewers across 33 games, up 13 percent year-over-year
  • Four bowls set all-time viewership records, while 11 reached at least a five-year high and eight hit a 10-year high
  • ABC delivered its largest non-CFP bowl audience in 12 years, averaging 6.2 million viewers across six games (24% YOY), with all six bowls posting multi-year highs

ESPN’s coverage of the 2025-26 Bowl Season delivered substantial year‑over‑year gains across non‑College Football Playoff (CFP) games, highlighted by record highs, multi‑year bests and two of the most‑watched non‑CFP/New Year’s Six bowls in recent years.

Across 33 non‑CFP bowls on ESPN networks, average viewership was 3.1 million, up 13 percent year‑over‑year, marking the highest non‑CFP bowl average since the 2015-16 season. Four bowls set all‑time audience records, while 10 reached at least a five‑year high and eight hit a 10‑year high.

The Cheez‑It Citrus Bowl (9.1M) and Pop‑Tarts Bowl (8.7M) were the two most‑watched non‑CFP/New Year’s Six bowls since the 2019-20 season. The Citrus Bowl delivered its best audience since the 2019 season, while the Pop‑Tarts Bowl posted its best viewership since 1991.

Network Highlights

  • ABC delivered its largest non‑CFP bowl audience in 12 years, averaging 6.2 million viewers across six games. All six bowls registered multi‑year viewership highs and three recorded their highest audiences in at least 10 years (Pop‑Tarts Bowl, TaxSlayer Gator Bowl and Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl)
  • On ESPN, 26 games averaged 2.4 million viewers. These games represent nine of the top 100 most‑watched live events on ESPN since last bowl season (Jan. 4, 2025-Jan. 2, 2026)

Bonus Bowl Season Superlatives

  • All‑time records: Four bowls established new audience records: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl (ABC), Bucked Up LA Bowl (ABC), SERVPRO First Responder Bowl (ESPN) and Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl (ESPN)
  • Multi‑year bests across the slate: 11 bowls registered at least five‑year highs and eight reached 10‑year highs (including Pop‑Tarts, Gator, Celebration, Military, Fenway, Las Vegas, Texas, Duke’s Mayo and Independence)

Bowl-By-Bowl Bests

  • Cheez‑It Citrus Bowl: Best since 2019-20
  • Pop‑Tarts Bowl: Best since 1991
  • Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: Best on record (began 2010 season)
  • TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Best since 2009
  • Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl: Best since 2021
  • Rate Bowl: Best since 2011
  • Bucked Up LA Bowl: Best on record
  • Sheraton Hawai’i Bowl: Best since 2013
  • Go Bowling Military Bowl: Best since 2018
  • Cricket Celebration Bowl: Best since 2022
  • New Orleans Bowl: Best since 2014
  • Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: Best since 2022
  • Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl: UNLV vs. Ohio (began 2014 season)
  • Bush’s Boca Raton Bowl: Best since 2021
  • Isleta New Mexico Bowl: Best since 2022

 2025-26 Bowl Season Viewership (non-CFP games)

Rank Date Network Bowl P2+ Viewers Peak
1 Dec 31 ABC Cheez‑It Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Texas 9.1 million 15 million
2 Dec 27 ABC Pop‑Tarts Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. BYU 8.7 million 10 million
3 Dec 27 ABC Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: Penn State vs. Clemson 7.6 million 10.3 million
4 Dec 27 ABC TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Virginia vs. Missouri 6 million 6.8 million
5 Dec 30 ESPN Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl: Tennessee vs. Illinois 5.4 million 8 million
6 Dec 30 ESPN Valero Alamo Bowl: USC vs. TCU 4.9 million 6.4 million
7 Dec 31 ESPN ReliaQuest Bowl: Iowa vs. Vanderbilt 4.6 million 5.7 million
8 Dec 26 ESPN Rate Bowl: New Mexico vs. Minnesota 4.4 million 6 million
9 Dec 13 ABC Bucked Up LA Bowl: Boise State vs. Washington 3.8 million 4.9 million
10 Jan 2 ESPN AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Navy vs. Cincinnati 3.4 million 4 million
11 Dec 26 ESPN SERVPRO First Responder Bowl:
Florida International vs. UTSA		 3.1 million 4.8 million
12 Dec 31 ESPN SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Nebraska vs. Utah 3.0 million 4.1 million
13 Dec 27 ESPN Kinder’s Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Houston 2.9 million 3.6 million
14 Dec 24 ESPN Sheraton Hawai’i Bowl: California vs. Hawai’i 2.7 million 3.1 million
15 Jan 2 ESPN Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State 2.6 million 3.2 million
16 Dec 27 ESPN Go Bowling Military Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. East Carolina 2.5 million 3.3 million
17 Dec 26 ESPN GameAbove Sports Bowl:
Central Michigan vs. Northwestern		 2.4 million 2.7 million
18 Dec 13 ABC Cricket Celebration Bowl:
South Carolina State vs. Prairie View A&M		 2.3 million 3.0 million
19 Dec 23 ESPN New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss 2.0 million 2.4 million
20 Dec 27 ESPN Wasabi Fenway Bowl: UConn vs. Army 1.8 million 2.6 million
21 Jan 2 ESPN Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl:
Rice vs. Texas State		 1.8 million 2.1 million
22 Dec 30 ESPN Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl:
Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Tech		 1.8 million 2.6 million
23 Dec 23 ESPN Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl: UNLV vs. Ohio 1.7 million 2.2 million
24 Dec 23 ESPN Bush’s Boca Raton Bowl of Beans: Toledo vs. Louisville 1.6 million 2.4 million
25 Dec 19 ESPN Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl:
Memphis vs. NC State		 1.5 million 1.6 million
26 Dec 27 ESPN Isleta New Mexico Bowl: North Texas vs. San Diego State 1.4 million 1.8 million
27 Dec 22 ESPN Famous Idaho Potato Bowl:
Washington State vs. Utah State		 1.2 million 1.4 million
28 Dec 29 ESPN JLab Birmingham Bowl : Georgia Southern vs. App State 1.2 million 1.4 million
29 Dec 17 ESPN 68 Ventures Bowl: Louisiana vs. Delaware 1.2 million 1.4 million
30 Dec 17 ESPN StaffDNA Cure Bowl: Old Dominion vs. South Florida 1.2 million 1.7 million
31 Dec 16 ESPN IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl: Troy vs. Jacksonville State 958,400 1.2 million
32 Dec 19 ESPN Myrtle Beach Bowl Presented by Engine:
Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan		 808,500 941,000
33 Dec 18 ESPN2 Xbox Bowl: Missouri State vs. Arkansas State 457,100 644,000

 

Amanda Brooks

Amanda is the Senior Director of Communications overseeing publicity strategy for ESPN’s entire college sports portfolio, including college football and the College Football Playoff, 40+ NCAA Championships and ESPN's college networks. Amanda is a proud alum of Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., and earned her master's in ethics from Vanderbilt University. A native of Kent, Ohio, she is a die-hard Cleveland Guardians fan.
