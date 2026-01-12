ESPN, A$AP Rocky Collaborate for College Football Playoff Semifinals & National Championship featuring Two Tracks off A$AP Rocky’s Upcoming Album, Don’t Be Dumb

ESPN is elevating its College Football Playoff coverage through a collaboration with A$AP Rocky, the multi-hyphenated artist, entrepreneur, actor and fashion icon. Two tracks from his forthcoming fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb, are featured across ESPN’s College Football Playoff creative leading into the CFP Semifinals and National Championship.

The unreleased track “Helicopter” will serve as the official music for ESPN’s College Football Playoff National Championship game spot and is set to debut across ESPN networks on Jan. 12. This marks the first opportunity for fans to hear the new song. “Helicopter” will drop on Jan. 12 (link live at Noon ET) ahead of the album’s Jan. 16 release via A$AP Worldwide/RCA Records. An album pre save link is available here.

Also off Don’t Be Dumb and had already ran across ESPN platforms was the promotional spot for the CFP Semifinals featuring the track “Punk Rocky.” That spot launched Jan. 3.

The 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 19. ESPN will once again deploy its signature MegaCast presentation, providing a plethora of ways to watch the pinnacle of the sport. This year’s title game is slated for Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, closing out ESPN’s industry-leading regular season and postseason coverage.

The College Football Playoff continues to be one of the most powerful platforms in live sports for brands. For this year’s Playoff, Disney Advertising Sales brought in 40 new advertisers, including brands from fast-growing categories like AI, while more than half of returning brands increased their investment year over year. Beyond traditional commercials, brands are activating around this year’s CFP through fan-driven storytelling, mixed reality moments, and integrations that feel native to the broadcast and the fan experience, demonstrating why the Playoff has become a can’t-miss moment for brands looking to align with scale, passion, and cultural relevance during the biggest moments of the college football season.

