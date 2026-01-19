ESPN and Words + Pictures announce Saban, landmark docuseries on legendary life and career of Hall of Fame icon Nick Saban

Watch Teaser

ESPN has partnered with Words + Pictures on Saban, a new multi-part docuseries now in production, chronicling the life, legacy, and seminal impact of the most successful college football coach of all time, Nick Saban.

Directed by Russell Dinallo and produced by Words + Pictures’ Connor Schell, Libby Geist, Aaron Cohen, and Alexa Conway along with Tom Rinaldi, with Gabe Honig serving as co-executive producer and showrunner, the series will tell the story of Nick Saban’s extraordinary career, highlighted by his 17 seasons at Alabama, where he led the team to six national titles and reestablished the Crimson Tide as the preeminent program in college football.

The series will peel back the curtain on the long closely guarded world of Saban, with hundreds of hours of never-before-seen footage from the locker room and practice fields, as well as many other behind-the-scenes moments in his career at Alabama, and prior to that LSU, the Miami Dolphins, and Michigan State among other stops. There’s also a wealth of present-day interviews with Saban and his wife, the legendary Ms. Terry Saban, whose own influence and impact played a massive role in Nick’s success as a coach and leader.

“With my coaching days behind me, Ms. Terry and I have been doing a lot of reflection and realized we were ready to tell our story,” Nick Saban said. “The team at Words + Pictures has encouraged me to really look back not just at my time at Alabama, but every stop along the way – and not just reflect on what happened but consider the process which made it happen. I interacted with a lot of players and coaches along the way and I’m happy to see that so many of them have contributed to this docuseries. There’s a lot to tell, and I’m excited to share it all.”

Saban is a portrait of the relentless drive that powered seven national titles (six at Alabama, and one at LSU), produced four Heisman trophy winners, generations of NFL stars, and set a standard of greatness in college football that may never be met again. It also explores “The Process,” Saban’s famed approach to coaching that transformed his teams and defined his leadership style.

“There will never be another Nick Saban,” said Connor Schell, CEO of Words + Pictures. “He’s a football genius, a singular leader, and a true icon who has done more than anyone to shape the modern game of college football and the culture around it. When you work with Coach Saban, you’re constantly reminded how every small detail matters and, in his case, that attention to detail and process has added up to an incredible journey and legacy. Working with Coach Saban and Ms. Terry has been a tremendous experience, and we can’t wait to share their story with the world.”

Featuring more than 30 hours of interviews with Saban, and more than 80 interviews with former players, assistant coaches, rivals, family, friends, and observers, the series offers a rare look at how he became the most successful and influential figure that the game of college football has ever known.

Additional details, including premiere timing and episode rollout, will be announced at a later date.

