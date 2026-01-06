ESPN announces Australian Open 2026 on-air talent lineup

ESPN announced its on-air commentator lineup today for the 2026 Australian Open, delivering comprehensive coverage of the season’s first Grand Slam with every match available all in one place on the ESPN App.

Katie George will serve as host during the first week of the tournament, with Malika Andrews as host for the second, including the championship weekend.

Calling the matches across ESPN networks will be a distinguished team of play-by-play voices including Chris Fowler, Chris McKendry, Patrick McEnroe, Jason Goodall and Mike Monaco. Match and studio analysis will be handled by an accomplished roster of former players including John McEnroe, Chris Evert, Caroline Wozniacki, Mary Joe Fernandez, James Blake, Sam Querrey, Chris Eubanks and CoCo Vandeweghe.

Kris Budden will report from Melbourne Park, delivering on-site updates, interviews, and feature storytelling throughout the tournament.

“We’re excited about our Australian Open 2026 talent lineup,” said Linda Schulz, Vice President of Production, ESPN. “The goal was to combine strong storytelling with trusted voices. We are especially thrilled to welcome longtime tennis fan and accomplished host, Malika Andrews. With the addition of Andrews and Eubanks, and the return of Wozniacki, our coverage will provide a vast perspective on the sport of tennis.”

ESPN Deportes commentators Luis Alfredo Alvarez, Jose Luis Clerc, Eduardo Varela and Daniel Orsanic will call matches in Spanish, with Agostina Larroca reporting.

The 2026 Australian Open begins with the qualifiers Jan. 11-15. The main draw runs January 17-28, followed by semifinal matches on January 29 and 30. The women’s singles championship will be contested on January 31, with the men’s singles championship on February 1.

ESPN’s Australian Open coverage will feature live match action, studio programming, and in-depth analysis across platforms, with every match will streaming on the ESPN App via ESPN DTC or Pay TV authentication.