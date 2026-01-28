ESPN Announces “The Handoff,” a One-Time, 24-Hour, Multi-Platform Event Beginning on Feb. 8 Following Super Bowl LX and Continuing on Monday, Feb. 9

“The Handoff” begins at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, the site of Super Bowl LXI on ESPN and ABC; continues with special moments at Disneyland Park the following day

SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt, First Take, NFL Live, SportsCenter and more will be live with exclusive reveals and original storytelling; Super Bowl Live Debuts

ESPN will close out the 2025–26 NFL season and immediately set its sights on the 2026–27 campaign with a special one-time, 24-hour, multi-platform initiative — “The Handoff.” Debuting Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 8), the initiative will transition ESPN’s coverage from Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, Calif., and begin the road to Super Bowl LXI — ESPN’s first Super Bowl — which will be played on Feb. 14, 2027.

Powered by many of ESPN’s biggest personalities and supported across ESPN and Disney platforms, “The Handoff” will feature live shows, exclusive reveals and original storytelling from locations throughout Southern California.

“The Handoff” Begins at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park — Site of Super Bowl LXI

Following the crowning of a champion inside Levi’s Stadium and the conclusion of NFL PrimeTime from the same site, Chris Berman — an original ESPN voice and NFL broadcasting legend — will ceremonially “hand off” to Scott Van Pelt, who will be at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, the home of Super Bowl LXI. This symbolic moment marks the official start of “The Handoff.”

SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt

Van Pelt anchors his signature late-night edition, delivering in-depth highlights and reaction to Super Bowl LX between the Patriots and Seahawks while offering glimpses and teases of what’s ahead for ESPN.

Van Pelt anchors his signature late-night edition, delivering in-depth highlights and reaction to Super Bowl LX between the Patriots and Seahawks while offering glimpses and teases of what’s ahead for ESPN. Super Bowl Live

That same night, Super Bowl Live hosted by Laura Rutledge will air, continuing the network’s comprehensive recap of Super Bowl LX and a look forward at the continuing NFL storylines. The show will also air from SoFi Stadium.

Disneyland Park & Southern California — Monday, Feb. 9

“The Handoff” continues Monday, Feb. 9, with ESPN studio shows broadcasting from Disneyland Park and additional programming originating from locations across Southern California:

Live From Disneyland Park

With a set in Town Square at the foot of Main Street, U.S.A., within Disneyland Park, First Take with Stephen A. Smith, multiple editions of SportsCenter, NFL Live and a second episode of Super Bowl Live will originate from within the park. ESPN will also welcome and honor a player from the Super Bowl LX championship team.

With a set in Town Square at the foot of Main Street, U.S.A., within Disneyland Park, First Take with Stephen A. Smith, multiple editions of SportsCenter, NFL Live and a second episode of Super Bowl Live will originate from within the park. ESPN will also welcome and honor a player from the Super Bowl LX championship team. ABC News and Disney Integration

ABC News’ Good Morning America will originate in part from Levi’s Stadium for its Monday show and Tuesday will air an interview with a player from the Super Bowl LX championship team. World News Tonight with David Muir will also feature content in its Monday broadcast as part of the daylong cross-platform moment.

ABC News’ Good Morning America will originate in part from Levi’s Stadium for its Monday show and Tuesday will air an interview with a player from the Super Bowl LX championship team. World News Tonight with David Muir will also feature content in its Monday broadcast as part of the daylong cross-platform moment. Full West Coast Lineup

The day begins with Get Up from ESPN’s Los Angeles studios and concludes with Jimmy Kimmel Live! from Hollywood.

“The Handoff” serves as a prelude to ESPN and Disney’s full Super Bowl initiative.