ESPN College Basketball Schedule Changes – Jan. 24-25

Due to the impending winter storm, the following college basketball changes have been made to ESPN’s schedule, Jan. 24-25.

Men’s college basketball changes (as of January 22 at 3 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Jan. 24 No. 22 North Carolina at No. 14 Virginia moves from 2 p.m. on ESPN to noon on ESPN2 NC State at Pittsburgh moves from noon on ESPN2 to noon on ESPNU Oklahoma at Missouri moves from 2 p.m. on ESPN2 to 2 p.m. on ESPN Yale at Penn moves from 2 p.m. on ESPNU to 2 p.m. on ESPN2 Morgan State at Howard moves from 6 p.m. to 2 p.m. on ESPNU Chattanooga at Samford moves from 8 p.m. on ESPNU to 2 p.m. on ESPNEWS No. 15 Vanderbilt at Mississippi State moves from 6 p.m. on SECN to noon on SECN+



Updated men’s college basketball schedule (Jan. 24-25)