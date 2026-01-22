College Basketball - Men's
ESPN College Basketball Schedule Changes – Jan. 24-25
Due to the impending winter storm, the following college basketball changes have been made to ESPN’s schedule, Jan. 24-25.
Men’s college basketball changes (as of January 22 at 3 p.m. ET)
- Saturday, Jan. 24
- No. 22 North Carolina at No. 14 Virginia moves from 2 p.m. on ESPN to noon on ESPN2
- NC State at Pittsburgh moves from noon on ESPN2 to noon on ESPNU
- Oklahoma at Missouri moves from 2 p.m. on ESPN2 to 2 p.m. on ESPN
- Yale at Penn moves from 2 p.m. on ESPNU to 2 p.m. on ESPN2
- Morgan State at Howard moves from 6 p.m. to 2 p.m. on ESPNU
- Chattanooga at Samford moves from 8 p.m. on ESPNU to 2 p.m. on ESPNEWS
- No. 15 Vanderbilt at Mississippi State moves from 6 p.m. on SECN to noon on SECN+
Updated men’s college basketball schedule (Jan. 24-25)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Sat, Jan 24
|Noon
|Ole Miss at Kentucky
Wes Durham, Dennis Scott
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|No. 22 North Carolina at No. 14 Virginia
Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Dick Vitale
|ESPN2
|Noon
|NC State at Pittsburgh
Jay Alter, Dan Bonner
|ESPN
|Noon
|No. 18 Clemson at Georgia Tech
Mike Morgan, Emeka Okafor
|ACCN
|1 p.m.
|No. 21 Georgia at Texas
Lowell Galindo, Pat Bradley
|SECN
|2 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Missouri
Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|Yale at Penn
Matt Martucci, Noah Savage
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Miami at Syracuse
Matt Schumacker, Richard Hendrix
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Morgan State at Howard
Brian Custer, Brandon Johnson
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|Chattanooga at Samford
Brock Bowling, Dean Keener
|ESPNEWS
|3:30 p.m.
|South Carolina at Texas
Doug Sherman, Scott Williams
|SECN
|4 p.m.
|Auburn at No. 16 Florida
Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|Memphis at Wichita State
Pete Sousa, Perry Clark
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Florida State at SMU
Kevin Fitzgerald, Rodney Terry
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Jackson State at Bethune Cookman
Derek Jones, John Williams
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|TCU at Baylor
Tom Hart, King McClure
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|No. 15 Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
Roxy Bernstein, Terrence Oglesby
|SECN
|6 p.m.
|Boston College at Notre Dame
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold
|ACCN
|6:30 p.m.
|No. 6 Houston at No. 12 Texas Tech
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|California at Stanford
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli
|ACCN
|8:30 p.m.
|Tennessee at No. 17 Alabama
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN
|8:30 p.m.
|LSU at No. 20 Arkansas
Roy Philpott, Randolph Childress
|SECN
|Sun, Jan 25
|1 p.m.
|Florida Atlantic at South Florida
John Schriffen, Chris Spatola
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Tulsa at Rice
Ted Emrich, Tim Welsh
|ESPNU