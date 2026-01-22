ESPN College Basketball Schedule Changes – Jan. 24-25

ESPN College Basketball Schedule Changes – Jan. 24-25

Photo of Colin Bradley Colin Bradley2 hours ago

Due to the impending winter storm, the following college basketball changes have been made to ESPN’s schedule, Jan. 24-25.

Men’s college basketball changes (as of January 22 at 3 p.m. ET)

  • Saturday, Jan. 24
    • No. 22 North Carolina at No. 14 Virginia moves from 2 p.m. on ESPN to noon on ESPN2
    • NC State at Pittsburgh moves from noon on ESPN2 to noon on ESPNU
    • Oklahoma at Missouri moves from 2 p.m. on ESPN2 to 2 p.m. on ESPN
    • Yale at Penn moves from 2 p.m. on ESPNU to 2 p.m. on ESPN2
    • Morgan State at Howard moves from 6 p.m. to 2 p.m. on ESPNU
    • Chattanooga at Samford moves from 8 p.m. on ESPNU to 2 p.m. on ESPNEWS
    • No. 15 Vanderbilt at Mississippi State moves from 6 p.m. on SECN to noon on SECN+

Updated men’s college basketball schedule (Jan. 24-25)

Date Time (ET) Game Network
Sat, Jan 24 Noon Ole Miss at Kentucky
Wes Durham, Dennis Scott		 ESPN
2 p.m. No. 22 North Carolina at No. 14 Virginia
Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Dick Vitale		 ESPN2
Noon NC State at Pittsburgh
Jay Alter, Dan Bonner		 ESPN
Noon No. 18 Clemson at Georgia Tech
Mike Morgan, Emeka Okafor		 ACCN
1 p.m. No. 21 Georgia at Texas
Lowell Galindo, Pat Bradley		 SECN
2 p.m. Oklahoma at Missouri
Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin		 ESPN
2 p.m. Yale at Penn
Matt Martucci, Noah Savage		 ESPN2
2 p.m. Miami at Syracuse
Matt Schumacker, Richard Hendrix		 ACCN
2 p.m. Morgan State at Howard
Brian Custer, Brandon Johnson		 ESPNU
2 p.m. Chattanooga at Samford
Brock Bowling, Dean Keener		 ESPNEWS
3:30 p.m. South Carolina at Texas
Doug Sherman, Scott Williams		 SECN
4 p.m. Auburn at No. 16 Florida
Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla		 ESPN
4 p.m. Memphis at Wichita State
Pete Sousa, Perry Clark		 ESPN2
4 p.m. Florida State at SMU
Kevin Fitzgerald, Rodney Terry		 ACCN
4 p.m. Jackson State at Bethune Cookman
Derek Jones, John Williams		 ESPNU
6 p.m. TCU at Baylor
Tom Hart, King McClure		 ESPN2
6 p.m. No. 15 Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
Roxy Bernstein, Terrence Oglesby		 SECN
  6 p.m. Boston College at Notre Dame
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold		 ACCN
6:30 p.m. No. 6 Houston at No. 12 Texas Tech
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Stormy Buonantony		 ESPN
  8 p.m. California at Stanford
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli		 ACCN
8:30 p.m. Tennessee at No. 17 Alabama
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes		 ESPN
8:30 p.m. LSU at No. 20 Arkansas
Roy Philpott, Randolph Childress		 SECN
Sun, Jan 25 1 p.m. Florida Atlantic at South Florida
John Schriffen, Chris Spatola		 ESPN2
4 p.m. Tulsa at Rice
Ted Emrich, Tim Welsh		 ESPNU
