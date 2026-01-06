ESPN European soccer spotlight: Supercopa de España, FA Cup Third Round, Bundesliga return, and LALIGA action

Para versión en español haga click aquí

During a weekend of soccer fixtures that underscore ESPN’s position as the leading broadcaster of European soccer in the United States, ESPN and ABC will present premier domestic cup and league competitions from across Europe. Key highlights include:

42nd Supercopa de España: Midseason Spanish soccer classic features three leading teams

Midseason Spanish soccer classic features three leading teams 2025-26 FA Cup Third Round: 44 Premier League and Championship teams on ESPN

44 Premier League and Championship teams on ESPN The Bundesliga returns: First match back on ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes on Friday

First match back on ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes on Friday LALIGA: Teams not participating in the Supercopa compete for points

ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes Present Supercopa de España 2026

ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes will present the 42nd Supercopa de España live from the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, beginning Wednesday, January 7, through Sunday, January 11. The 2026 edition of the midseason classic in Spanish football will feature three matches – semifinals and final – between FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico de Madrid, and Athletic Club, top finishers across the league and cup competitions in the 2024-25 football season in Spain. Highlights:

Barcelona holds the record for the most Supercopa titles (15 in total) and enters the competition as the defending champion, having defeated Real Madrid 5-2 in the 2025 final.

The winners of the semifinals held on Wednesday and Thursday will compete for the trophy on Sunday, a final that has traditionally been dominated by FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Six of the top ten goal scorers in LALIGA are represented across three of the four teams in the competition: Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé (18 goals); FC Barcelona’s Ferran Torres (11), Robert Lewandowski (9), Raphinha (7), and Lamine Yamal (7) and Atlético de Madrid’s Julián Álvarez (7).

(18 goals); FC Barcelona’s (11), (9), (7), and (7) and Atlético de Madrid’s (7). The Madrid derby, featuring two of Spain’s most accomplished clubs, stands out as the marquee matchup in Thursday’s semifinals. Atlético recently defeated Real Madrid 5-2 in a LALIGA encounter.

Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Event Networks Wed, Jan 7 1:30 p.m. ESPN FC: SuperCopa de España Pregame Kay Murray, Alejandro Moreno and Kasey Keller ESPN2 1:30 p.m. Ahora o Nunca

Mauricio Pedroza, Herculez Gomez, Mario Suarez, Jose del Valle, Barak Fever and Martin Ainstein ESPN Deportes 2 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. Athletic Club (Semifinal I) English: Ian Darke and Steve McManaman Spanish: Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Thu, Jan 8 1:30 p.m. ESPN FC: SuperCopa de España Pregame Murray, Moreno and Keller ESPN2 1:30 p.m. Ahora o Nunca

Pedroza, Gomez, Suarez, Alex Pareja, Rodrigo Faez and Ainstein ESPN Deportes 2 p.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Real Madrid (Semifinal II) Darke and McManaman Palomo and Biscayart ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Sun, Jan 11 1:30 p.m. ESPN FC: Supercopa de España Final Pregame Kay Murray, Moreno and Garcia ABC 1:30 p.m. ESPN FC (in Spanish)

Pedroza, Pareja, Faez, Fever and Ainstein ESPN Deportes 2 p.m. Supercopa de España: Final Darke and McManaman Palomo and Biscayart ABC, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

2025-26 FA Cup Third Round Proper: Every Premier League Club Featured Live on ESPN

From Friday, January 9 to Monday, January 12, ESPN will broadcast all 32 matches of the FA Cup Third Round Proper. This stage sees every club from both the Premier League and Championship enter the competition, setting up thrilling encounters between top-tier teams and lower-league or non-league opponents.

The introduction of top-tier clubs in the third round has traditionally marked this stage as the most exciting phase of the oldest domestic football competition worldwide, distinguished by the potential for unexpected outcomes – often referred to as “giant-killing” – which has long been synonymous with the spirit of the FA Cup. ESPN is the exclusive destination in the U.S. to watch every Premier League (20 clubs) and EFL Championship (24) side in action this weekend.

Note: The games below will include full ESPN FC studio coverage before, during halftime, and after each match. Listed times indicate scheduled start times.

FA Cup Third Round Proper schedule:

(ESPN’s full schedule of FA Cup Third Round)

Date Time (ET) Event Networks Fri, Jan 9 2 p.m. Wrexham AFC vs. Nottingham Forest Jon Champion and Stewart Robson ESPN+ Sat, Jan 10 7:15 a.m. Everton vs. Sunderland ESPN+, ESPN2 10 a.m. Manchester City vs. Exeter City ESPN+ (English and Spanish),

ESPN Deportes 12:45 a.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa Jon Champion and Craig Burley ESPN+ (English and Spanish),

ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Charlton Athletic vs. Chelsea FC ESPN+ (English and Spanish) Sun, Jan 11 9 a.m. Portsmouth vs. Arsenal FC Rob Palmer vs. Lianne Sanderson ESPN+ (English and Spanish),

ESPN2 11:30 a.m. Manchester United vs. Brighton Champion and Robson ESPN+ (English and Spanish) Mon, Jan 12 2:45 p.m. Liverpool FC vs. Barnsley Champion and Robson ESPN+ (English and Spanish)

*Subject to change

ESPN FA Cup Third Round studio coverage:

Friday, Jan. 9: Alexis Nunes and Shaka Hislop host ESPN FC from ESPN’s Bristol studios, with Alex Aljoe and Jermaine Beckford reporting pitchside for Wrexham vs. Nottingham Forest, beginning at 2 p.m.

On Saturday, Jan. 10, Kay Murray will host ESPN FC with analysts Kasey Keller and Hislop to cover the Everton-Sunderland match, featuring on-site reporting by Thomas Hitzlsperger at 7 a.m.

For Manchester City vs. Exeter on Saturday, Jan. 10, Murray, Keller and Hislop host ESPN FC studio coverage with ESPN.com senior writer reporting from Manchester City at 9:30 a.m.

Nunes and Keller will begin ESPN FC studio coverage of Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, with analysis from Thomas Hitzlperger and special guest Jürgen Klinsmann, a former manager for the German and U.S. national teams.

ESPN FC coverage of Charlton United versus Chelsea kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, led by host Dan Thomas, analyst Steve Nicol, and pitchside reporter Julien Laurens.

Coverage of Portsmouth vs. Arsenal on ESPN FC begins Sunday at 8:30 a.m., featuring host Dan Thomas, Craig Burley and Hislop, as well as reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt.

Thomas, Burley, Hislop, and reporter Ogden begin ESPN FC’s Manchester United-Brighton coverage Saturday at 11 a.m.

Murray, Burley, and Nicol will kick off ESPN FC’s coverage of Liverpool vs. Barnsley on Monday at 2:15 p.m., with Ogden providing on-site reporting.

Bundesliga resumes Friday on ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes after the winter break

The Bundesliga is back from its winter break, offering a full slate of matches from Friday through Sunday. The first match, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Dortmund, is on Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET. English commentary will be provided by Derek Rae and Lutz Pfannenstiel, while Spanish commentary will be handled by Kenneth Garay and Barak Fever. Studio coverage will feature host Murray along with analysts Keller and Moreno, and Archie Rhind-Tutt will be reporting live from Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.

Bundesliga schedule:

Date Time (ET) Event Network Fri, Jan 9 2:30 p.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Sat, Jan 10 9:30 a.m. FC Heidenheim vs. FC Köln ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. SV Werder Bremen vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC St. Pauli vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. SC Freiburg vs. Hamburger SV ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC Union Berlin vs. FSV Mainz 05 ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+ Sun, Jan 11 9:30 a.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. FC Bayern München vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+

*Subject to change

LALIGA Matchday 19 shifts spotlight to mid-table battles as title contenders compete abroad

This weekend, LALIGA Matchday 19 features eight exciting matches. While top teams like FC Barcelona (1st), Real Madrid (2nd), Atlético de Madrid (4th), and Athletic Club (8th) are away in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup, fans can still look forward to great clashes. Clubs such as Villarreal CF, Real Betis, RCD Espanyol, and Celta will be battling for crucial points.

With the title contenders in a different competition, the spotlight shifts to clubs fighting for European qualification and survival in the top-flight. Every point matters.

LALIGA Matchday 19 schedule:

Date Time (ET) Event Network Fri, Jan 9 3 p.m. Getafe CF vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+ Sat, Jan 10 8 a.m. Real Oviedo vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Villarreal CF vs. Deportivo Alavés ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Girona FC vs. CA Osasuna ESPN+ 3 p.m. Valencia CF vs. Elche CF ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Jan 11 8 a.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. RCD Mallorca ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Levante UD vs. RCD Espanyol ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, Jan 12 3 p.m. Sevilla FC vs. Celta ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

–###–

Acción del Fútbol europeo por ESPN: la Supercopa de España, la Tercera Ronda de la FA Cup, el regreso de la Bundesliga y toda la acción de LALIGA

Durante un fin de semana de partidos de fútbol que resaltan la posición de ESPN como líder en transmisión del fútbol europeo en los Estados Unidos, ESPN y ABC presentarán los principales encuentros nacionales de copas y ligas de toda Europa. El contenido destacado incluye:

Edición 42 de la Supercopa de España: el clásico del fútbol español de mitad de temporada presenta tres equipos importantes

el clásico del fútbol español de mitad de temporada presenta tres equipos importantes Tercera Ronda de la FA Cup 2025-26: 44 equipos de la Premier League y de campeonato en ESPN

44 equipos de la Premier League y de campeonato en ESPN El regreso de la Bundesliga: el primer partido en ESPN2, ESPN+ y ESPN Deportes el viernes

el primer partido en ESPN2, ESPN+ y ESPN Deportes el viernes LALIGA: los equipos que no participan en la Supercopa compiten por puntos

ABC, ESPN y ESPN Deportes presentan la Supercopa de España 2026

ABC, ESPN y ESPN Deportes presentarán la edición 42 de la Supercopa de España en vivo desde el estadio King Abdullah Sports City en Yeda, Arabia Saudita, a partir del miércoles 7 de enero hasta el domingo 11 de enero. La edición 2026 del clásico del fútbol español que se juega a mitad de temporada presentará tres partidos —las semifinales y la final— entre FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid y Athletic Club, los principales triunfadores de las competiciones de ligas y copas en la temporada de fútbol 2024-25 en España. Puntos destacados:

Barcelona ostenta el récord de más títulos de la Supercopa (15 en total) e ingresa en la competencia como el campeón defensor, habiendo derrotado al Real Madrid 5-2 en la final de 2025.

Los ganadores de las semifinales que se llevarán a cabo el miércoles y el jueves competirán por el trofeo el domingo, una final tradicionalmente dominada por FC Barcelona y Real Madrid.

Seis de los diez principales goleadores de LALIGA representan tres de los cuatro equipos en la competencia: Kylian Mbappé de Real Madrid (18 goles); Ferran Torres (11), Robert Lewandowski (9), Raphinha (7) y Lamine Yamal (7) de FC Barcelona; y Julián Álvarez (7) de Atlético de Madrid.

de Real Madrid (18 goles); (11), (9), (7) y (7) de FC Barcelona; y (7) de Atlético de Madrid. El partido estelar de las semifinales del jueves será el derbi de Madrid, en el que se enfrentan dos de los clubes más talentosos de España. El Atlético recientemente derrotó a Real Madrid 5-2 en un encuentro de la LALIGA.

Programación:

Fecha Hora (ET) Evento Cadenas Miércoles 7 de enero 1:30 p.m. ESPN FC: Edición previa a la Supercopa de España Kay Murray, Alejandro Moreno y Kasey Keller ESPN2 1:30 p.m. Ahora o Nunca

Mauricio Pedroza, Herculez Gomez, Mario Suarez, Jose del Valle, Barak Fever y Martin Ainstein ESPN Deportes 2 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. Athletic Club (Semifinal I) En inglés: Ian Darke y Steve McManaman En español: Fernando Palomo y Eduardo Biscayart ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Jueves 8 de enero 1:30 p.m. ESPN FC: Edición previa a la Supercopa de España Murray, Moreno y Keller ESPN2 1:30 p.m. Ahora o Nunca

Pedroza, Gomez, Suarez, Alex Pareja, Rodrigo Faez y Ainstein ESPN Deportes 2 p.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Real Madrid (Semifinal II) Darke y McManaman Palomo y Biscayart ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Domingo 11 de enero 1:30 p.m. ESPN FC: Edición previa a la final de la Supercopa de España Kay Murray, Moreno y Garcia ABC 1:30 p.m. ESPN FC (en español)

Pedroza, Pareja, Faez, Fever y Ainstein ESPN Deportes 2 p.m. Supercopa de España: Final Darke y McManaman Palomo y Biscayart ABC, ESPN Deportes

*Sujeto a cambio

Tercera Ronda de la FA Cup 2025-26: todos los clubes de la Premier League en vivo en ESPN

Del viernes 9 de enero al lunes 12 de enero, ESPN transmitirá todos los 32 partidos de la tercera ronda de la FA Cup. Esta etapa de la competencia marca el duelo entre todos los clubes tanto de la Premier League como del campeonato, plasmando emocionantes encuentros entre equipos de primera línea y oponentes menores de la liga o fuera de la liga.

La introducción de los clubes de primer nivel en la tercera ronda tradicionalmente convirtió a esta etapa en la más emocionante de la competencia nacional de fútbol más antigua del mundo, que se distingue por los posibles resultados sorpresivos, con la consiguiente derrota de los gigantes del deporte, que durante años ha sido sinónimo del espíritu de la FA Cup. ESPN es el destino exclusivo en EE.UU. para ver la acción de la Premier League (20 clubes) y del Campeonato EFL (24) este fin de semana.

Nota: los partidos indicados a continuación contarán con la cobertura completa en estudio de ESPN FC durante el medio tiempo y después de cada partido. El horario indica las horas de inicio programadas.

Programación de la Tercera Ronda de la FA Cup :

Fecha Hora (ET) Evento Cadenas Viernes 9 de enero 2 p.m. Wrexham AFC vs. Nottingham Forest Jon Champion y Stewart Robson ESPN+ Sábado 10 de enero 7:15 a.m. Everton vs. Sunderland ESPN+, ESPN2 10 a.m. Manchester City vs. Exeter City ESPN+ (inglés y español),

ESPN Deportes 12:45 a.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa Jon Champion y Craig Burley ESPN+ (inglés y español),

ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Charlton Athletic vs. Chelsea FC ESPN+ (inglés y español) Domingo 11 de enero 9 a.m. Portsmouth vs. Arsenal FC Rob Palmer vs. Lianne Sanderson ESPN+ (inglés y español),

ESPN2 11:30 a.m. Manchester United vs. Brighton Champion y Robson ESPN+ (inglés y español) Lunes 12 de enero 2:45 p.m. Liverpool FC vs. Barnsley Champion y Robson ESPN+ (inglés y español)

*Sujeto a cambio

Cobertura en estudio de ESPN de la Tercera Ronda de la FA Cup:

Viernes 9 de julio: Alexis Nunes y Shaka Hislop conducen ESPN FC desde los estudios de ESPN en Bristol con Alex Aljoe y Jermaine Beckford como reporteros desde el campo de juego para el partido Wrexham vs. Nottingham Forest, a partir de las 2 p.m.

El sábado 10 de enero Kay Murray conducirá ESPN FC con los analistas Kasey Keller y Hislop para cubrir el partido Everton-Sunderland, con la presencia en el lugar del reportero Thomas Hitzlsperger a las 7 a.m.

Para Manchester City vs. Exeter el sábado 10 de enero, Murray, Keller y Hislop conducirán la cobertura en estudio de ESPN FC con el redactor sénior de ESPN.com reportando desde Manchester City a las 9:30 a.m.

Nunes y Keller comenzarán la cobertura en estudio de ESPN FC de Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa a las 12:15 p.m. el sábado, con análisis de Thomas Hitzlperger y el invitado especial Jürgen Klinsmann, ex director técnico de la selección nacional alemana y estadounidense.

La cobertura de ESPN FC de Charlton United versus Chelsea comienza a las 2:30 p.m. del sábado, conducida por Dan Thomas, el analista Steve Nicol y el reportero desde el campo de juego Julien Laurens.

La cobertura de Portsmouth vs. Arsenal en ESPN FC comienza el domingo a las 8:30 a.m., con el conductor Dan Thomas, Craig Burley y Hislop, así como el reportero Archie Rhind-Tutt.

Thomas, Burley, Hislop y el reportero Ogden comienzan la cobertura en ESPN FC de Manchester United-Brighton el sábado a las 11 a.m.

Murray, Burley y Nicol darán inicio a la cobertura de ESPN FC de Liverpool vs. Barnsley el lunes a las 2:15 p.m., con el reportaje en el lugar de Ogden.

La Bundesliga se reanuda el viernes en ESPN2, ESPN+ y ESPN Deportes tras el receso de invierno

Regresa la Bundesliga de su receso de invierno ofreciendo una programación completa de partidos de viernes a domingo. El primer partido, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Dortmund, se transmite el viernes a las 2:30 p.m. ET (hora del Este). La narración en inglés estará a cargo de Derek Rae y Lutz Pfannenstiel, mientras que la transmisión en español será responsabilidad de Kenneth Garay y Barak Fever. La cobertura en estudio contará con el conductor Murray junto con los analistas Keller y Moreno, mientras que Archie Rhind-Tutt reportará en vivo desde el Deutsche Bank Park en Frankfurt.

Programación de la Bundesliga:

Fecha Hora (ET) Evento Cadena Viernes 9 de enero 2:30 p.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Sábado 10 de enero 9:30 a.m. FC Heidenheim vs. FC Köln ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. SV Werder Bremen vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC St. Pauli vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. SC Freiburg vs. Hamburger SV ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC Union Berlin vs. FSV Mainz 05 ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+ Domingo 11 de enero 9:30 a.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. FC Bayern München vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+

*Sujeto a cambio

La programación de la fecha 19 de LALIGA centra la atención en los cruces de mitad de tabla al competir en el exterior los retadores del título

Este fin de semana la programación de la fecha 19 de LALIGA presenta ocho partidos emocionantes. Si bien los equipos principales como FC Barcelona (primero), Real Madrid (segundo), Atlético de Madrid (cuarto) y Athletic Club (octavo) estarán ausentes en Yeda, Arabia Saudita, para la Supercopa de España, no faltarán los apasionantes duelos para los fans. Los clubes como Villarreal CF, Real Betis, RCD Espanyol y Celta se enfrentarán por puntos cruciales.

Con los retadores del título en otra competencia, se centra la atención en los clubes que compiten por la clasificación europea y la permanencia en el máximo nivel. Cada punto es importante.

Programación de la fecha 19 de LALIGA:

Fecha Hora (ET) Evento Cadena Viernes 9 de enero 3 p.m. Getafe CF vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+ Sábado 10 de enero 8 a.m. Real Oviedo vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Villarreal CF vs. Deportivo Alavés ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Girona FC vs. CA Osasuna ESPN+ 3 p.m. Valencia CF vs. Elche CF ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Domingo 11 de enero 8 a.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. RCD Mallorca ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Levante UD vs. RCD Espanyol ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Lunes 12 de enero 3 p.m. Sevilla FC vs. Celta ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Sujeto a cambio

–###–