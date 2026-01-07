ESPN Extends Fantasy Sports Senior Writer Eric Karabell

ESPN has reached a multi-year extension with fantasy sports senior writer Eric Karabell. Karabell, who has recently become a Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) Hall of Fame voter, will continue covering the fantasy sports industry, with contributions in football, baseball and basketball. Karabell will also contribute to ESPN’s sports betting coverage.

Karabell started his ESPN career in 1997 and has been both a writer and editor during his tenure. His signature preseason columns, the Do and Do Not Draft List, continue to be highlights, along with his Don’t Be Surprised series and weekly rankings. Throughout his ESPN career, Karabell has made numerous appearances across ESPN networks, including a lengthy stint as a host of the Fantasy Football Baseball podcast.

“Eric is an icon in the fantasy sports world, truly revolutionizing fantasy content over his decades of coverage,” said Andrew Feldman, Senior Deputy Editor at ESPN.com. “He is one of the most respected voices in fantasy sports, bringing an analytical yet practical approach. I’m thrilled our fans will continue to benefit from his insight and analysis as they set their lineups.”

Said Karabell: “Being a resource for the millions of fantasy players who read my work is incredibly rewarding. I’m humbled to do what I do on a daily basis, and I can’t wait to continue with ESPN. Fantasy baseball is right around the corner and I’m already gearing up for it!”