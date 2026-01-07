ESPN Extends Sports Betting Writer Doug Greenberg

ESPN has reached a multi-year extension with sports betting writer Doug Greenberg. Greenberg will continue covering the sports betting industry with articles focused on trending news in the betting space, major money swings or odd shifts, significant bets placed and more.

“Doug compliments our sports betting editorial coverage well by providing stories we know our readers value,” said Andrew Feldman, Senior Deputy Editor at ESPN.com. “He’s an informative storyteller that breaks down the always-changing world of sports betting in an easy-to-follow way. We’re glad he’s sticking with us.”

Said Greenberg: “It’s a pleasure to extend with ESPN and continue covering the sports betting industry. ESPN is a place that embraces what sports betting offers fans and I look forward to being at the center of the reporting to help readers understand the latest trends and news.”

He’ll continue to work alongside ESPN Sports Betting Reporter David Purdum. Greenberg has been with ESPN since January 2024.