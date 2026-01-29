ESPN NBA Full Court Press: ESPN presents three consecutive days of NBA action, highlighted by the inaugural NBA Pioneers Classic

ESPN’s coverage of the 2025-26 NBA regular season continues with three straight days of star-studded matchups from Friday, January 30 through Sunday, February 1.

Friday, January 30 features a doubleheader on ESPN beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Orlando Magic and Paolo Banchero host the Toronto Raptors and reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week Immanuel Quickley. Mark Jones will provide play-by-play alongside analyst Stephanie White, with Katie George reporting.

The nightcap features the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons and NBA All-Star starter Cade Cunningham visiting the Golden State Warriors, led by two-time NBA MVP and fellow All-Star starter Stephen Curry at 10 p.m. Ryan Ruocco will call the action with analyst Doris Burke, while Alyssa Lang reports from courtside.

Coverage begins at 7 p.m. with NBA Countdown presented by Eli Lilly on ESPN, featuring guest host Hannah Storm, ESPN Senior NBA Writer Brian Windhorst and ESPN NBA Analysts Kendrick Perkins and Michael Malone.

Saturday, January 31 will feature NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC presented by Wingstop – the marquee, national NBA game of the week – at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Houston Rockets and Kevin Durant, who now sits sixth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, host the Dallas Mavericks and this year’s first overall pick Cooper Flagg. Mike Breen calls the game with analyst Tim Legler and sideline reporter Lisa Salters.

NBA Tip-Off presented by Eli Lilly airs ahead of the game at 8 p.m. on ABC, with Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal. The crew returns following the game with Inside the NBA presented by Eli Lilly, airing immediately after the conclusion of the matchup. Any additional postgame coverage would be available on the ESPN App. Both shows are produced by TNT Sports.

Sunday, February 1, ESPN presents the inaugural NBA Pioneers Classic as the Milwaukee Bucks and Kevin Porter Jr. visit the Boston Celtics and NBA All-Star starter Jaylen Brown at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game marks both NBA Pioneers Day and the start of Black History Month. Mark Jones once again provides play-by-play alongside analyst Richard Jefferson, with Angel Gray reporting from courtside.

Coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET with NBA Countdown presented by Eli Lilly on ESPN, with the returning team of Hannah Storm, Brian Windhorst, Kendrick Perkins and Michael Malone.

All ESPN games are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

