ESPN NBA Full Court Press: ESPN tips off its coverage of NBA Rivals Week on Wednesday with a doubleheader

ESPN tips off its coverage of NBA Rivals Week with a doubleheader presented by State Farm on Wednesday

On Wednesday, January 21, the Charlotte Hornets and LaMelo Ball host the Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell at 7 p.m. ET. Mike Breen will provide play-by-play alongside analysts Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler, with Alyssa Lang reporting.

The nightcap features the defending NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder and reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander visiting the Milwaukee Bucks and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo at 9:30 p.m. Dave Pasch will call the action with analyst Doris Burke, while Jorge Sedano reports from courtside.

NBA Countdown presented by Eli Lilly precedes the doubleheader at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN, featuring host Malika Andrews, Senior NBA Writer Brian Windhorst and NBA Analysts Kendrick Perkins and Michael Malone.

ESPN media contacts: [email protected] and [email protected].

-30-