ESPN NBA Full Court Press: ESPN to air two marquee doubleheaders this week on Wednesday and Friday

ESPN continues its coverage of the 2025-26 NBA regular season with a pair of star-studded doubleheaders presented by State Farm.

On Wednesday, January 14, the Philadelphia 76ers and Tyrese Maxey host the Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell at 7 p.m. ET. Mark Jones will provide play-by-play alongside analyst Tim Legler, with Jorge Sedano reporting.

The nightcap features the Denver Nuggets, led by Jamal Murray, visiting the Dallas Mavericks and this year’s first overall pick Cooper Flagg at 9:30 p.m. Mike Breen will call the action with analyst Richard Jefferson, while Vanessa Richardson reports from courtside.

On Friday, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers once again take the court for a rematch in the City of Brotherly Love at 7 p.m. Ryan Ruocco calls the game with a returning Tim Legler and Jorge Sedano joining him.

At 9:30 p.m., the Houston Rockets and Kevin Durant host the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards with Dave Pasch calling the action, joined by Doris Burke and sideline reporter Angel Gray.

Coverage for both nights begins at 6:30 p.m. with NBA Countdown presented by Eli Lilly on ESPN featuring host Malika Andrews, Senior NBA Writer Brian Windhorst, NBA Analysts Kendrick Perkins and Michael Malone and ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania.

