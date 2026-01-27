ESPN NBA Full Court Press: Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets host Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday

ESPN continues its coverage of the 2025-26 NBA regular season with a doubleheader presented by State Farm on Wednesday

On Wednesday, January 28, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell, coming off a 45-point performance, look to extend their winning streak to five games when they host the Los Angeles Lakers at 7 p.m. ET, featuring four-time NBA MVP LeBron James and league scoring leader Luka Dončić, following a 46-point performance of his own. Mike Breen will provide play-by-play alongside analysts Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler, with Jorge Sedano reporting. The matchup will be exclusive in the Cleveland market.

The nightcap features the San Antonio Spurs and All-Star starter Victor Wembanyama visiting the Houston Rockets and Kevin Durant, who now sits sixth on the all-time scoring list, at 9:30 p.m. Dave Pasch will call the action with analyst Doris Burke, while Alyssa Lang reports from courtside. The matchup will be exclusive in the San Antonio market.

NBA Tip-Off presented by Eli Lilly precedes the doubleheader at 6 p.m., featuring Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal, with Inside the NBA presented by Eli Lilly immediately following the conclusion of the final game. Both shows are produced by TNT Sports.

