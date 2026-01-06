ESPN NBA Full Court Press: LeBron James and Luka Dončić lead the Lakers against the Spurs on Wednesday

ESPN continues its coverage of the 2025-26 NBA regular season on Wednesday, January 7, with a blockbuster doubleheader presented by State Farm. At 7 p.m. ET, the Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown look for their fifth straight win as they host the Denver Nuggets and Jamal Murray. Dave Pasch will provide play-by-play alongside analyst Doris Burke, with Angel Gray reporting.

The nightcap features the Los Angeles Lakers, led by LeBron James and league scoring leader Luka Dončić, visiting the San Antonio Spurs behind De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle at 9:30 p.m. Mike Breen will call the action with analysts Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler, while Jorge Sedano reports from courtside.

Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. with NBA Countdown presented by Eli Lilly on ESPN featuring host Malika Andrews, Senior NBA Writer Brian Windhorst and NBA Analysts Kendrick Perkins, Kenny Smith and Michael Malone.

