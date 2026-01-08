ESPN networks deliver record-breaking viewership for 2025-26 FCS Playoffs and Championship

2026 FCS Championship averaged 2.3 million viewers on ESPN, ranking as the third most-watched FCS title game ever

2025-26 FCS Playoffs averaged 1.4 million viewers, up 8 percent year-over-year and the best FCS postseason since 2009-10

ESPN’s coverage of the 2025-26 NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Playoffs and Championship delivered historic audiences across its networks, highlighted by the third most-watched FCS Championship game on record and multiple viewership milestones throughout the postseason.

The 2026 FCS Championship Game averaged 2.3 million viewers on ESPN, ranking as the third-best FCS Championship audience ever, trailing only 2025 (2.4M, ESPN) and 2020 (2.7M, ABC). The game peaked at 3 million viewers in overtime, as Montana State captured their first national title in 41 years.

The full FCS Playoffs averaged 1.4 million viewers on nationally rated ESPN networks, posting their best audience since 2009-10 and a growth of 8 percent year-over-year.

New this year, ESPN featured an on-site studio show at the FCS Championship Game to enhance the lead-in to the title bout.

Semifinals Shine on ABC and ESPN2

The two semifinal matchups averaged 1.6 million viewers, marking the most-watched FCS Semifinals since 2009 and a 6 percent increase year-over-year. ABC’s coverage of the Brawl of the Wild rematch between Montana and Montana State delivered a staggering 2.8 million viewers, becoming the most-watched FCS Playoff game on record.

Quarterfinals Deliver Historic Growth

The three quarterfinal games across ABC and ESPN averaged 1.4 million viewers, up 34 percent year-over-year and the highest audience for this round since 2011. ABC’s South Dakota-Montana matchup drew 1.9 million viewers, the most-watched FCS Quarterfinal since 2016.

ESPN+ Exclusives See Expanded Audiences

Viewership of ESPN+ exclusive games grew 26 percent year-over-year. The second round showdown between South Dakota State and Montana was the most-watched ESPN+ exclusive this FCS postseason.

2025-26 FCS Playoffs on ESPN Networks

Date Network Round/Matchup P2+ Viewers Dec 20 ABC FCS Semifinal: Montana at Montana State 2.8 million Jan 5 ESPN FCS Championship: Illinois State vs. Montana State 2.3 million Dec 13 ABC FCS Quarterfinal: South Dakota at Montana 1.9 million Dec 13 ESPN FCS Quarterfinal: Villanova at Tarleton State 1.5 million Dec 12 ESPN FCS Quarterfinal: Stephen F. Austin at Montana State 864,400 Dec 20 ESPN2 FCS Semifinal: Illinois State at Villanova 335,000 Dec 6 ESPN2 FCS Second Round: Rhode Island at UC Davis 138,400

