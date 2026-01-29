ESPN Original Series On the Edge: World Cup Ski Racing to premiere January 30

Watch Trailer

ESPN today announced its newest ESPN Original Series On the Edge: World Cup Ski Racing will premiere on January 30 on the ESPN app and ESPN on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. The series will also be on Disney+ in international markets at a later date. The five-episode series follows the world’s most elite ski racers across the 2025-26 season and 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina.

Directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Pat Dimon, produced by Bright North USA and the International Ski & Snowboard Federation in partnership with Stifel U.S. Ski Team and Team USA, On the Edge follows Olympic champions – including Mikaela Shiffrin, Lindsey Vonn, Marco Odermatt, Lucas Pinheiro Braathen and more – as they navigate the dramatic landscapes of Europe and North America on the Audi FIS Ski World Cup circuit. The series explores their personal journeys, on and off the snow, and the culture of the sport as they endure the grind of a global season all in pursuit of Olympic gold.

“Growing up a lifelong skier in Vermont, I learned that what matters most often happens away from the gates and finish line,” said director Pat Dimon. “On the Edge is about seeing past the polished surface and dropping into the real line of World Cup racing—the grind of travel, the toll of injuries, the pressure, and the mindset it takes to be and stay at that level. By following athletes like Mikaela Shiffrin, Marco Odermatt, Lindsey Vonn, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, and Lucas Pinheiro Braathen through a global season, the series captures the human side of the sport as they push toward the ultimate run of their careers: the Milano Cortina Olympic Games.”

From pre-dawn training runs and high-speed races to rehab sessions and hotel rooms, On the Edge reveals the human side of elite competition. Triumph and self-doubt, resilience and sacrifice collide, creating an intimate portrait of what it truly takes to chase greatness, one run at a time.

“As the countdown to the 2026 Winter Olympics begins, we’re excited to premiere On the Edge and bring viewers inside a sport defined by speed, precision, and risk,” said Lindsay Rovegno, Vice President and Executive Producer, ESPN Originals. “The series highlights the compelling stories of Olympic hopefuls from around the world, whose careers and ambitions hang in the balance of a grueling World Cup season.”

“On the Edge captures not only how alpine ski racing is evolving as a truly global sport, but also why it remains so extraordinary,” said FIS President Johan Eliasch. “Set against some of the most dramatic landscapes in the world, this series tells the human stories behind the speed, risk and precision of World Cup racing — the dedication, resilience and passion that define our athletes far beyond the finish line. By bringing these stories to life, projects like this help connect new audiences to the beauty and intensity of our sport, while driving its continued growth as we build toward Milano Cortina 2026.”

“On the Edge gives fans an authentic, behind-the-scenes look at what it truly takes to compete at the highest level of alpine ski racing,” said Sophie Goldschmidt, President & CEO of U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “Our athletes operate on the edge of human performance every time they step into the start gate, and this series captures the speed and risk required to chase Olympic dreams. This docuseries allows us to showcase our sport and athletes on a global stage.”

Featured throughout the series are Mikaela Shiffrin, USA; Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, NOR; Lindsey Vonn, USA; Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, BRA; Alice Robinson, NZL; Marco Odermatt, SUI; Sofia Goggia, ITA; Henrik Kristoffersen, NOR; Emma Aicher, GER; Dominik Paris, ITA; Clément Noël, FRA; Kajsa Vickhoff Lie, NOR; Atle Lie McGrath, NOR; Zrinka Ljutić, CRO; Ryan Cochran-Siegle, USA; James Crawford, CAN; Giovanni Franzoni, ITA; Camille Rast, SUI; Franjo von Allmen, SUI; Federica Brignone, ITA, Timon Haugan, NOR; Lara Colturi, ALB; Marco Schwarz, AUT; Julia Scheib, AUT; Sara Hector, SWE and more.

On the Edge is executive produced by Nick Fellows, Christian Salomon, Johan Eliasch, Pat Dimon, Morgan Hertzan, Dan DiStefano, Adam Marinelli, Guy Slattery, Ron Kruszewski, Jess Park and Mo Finn.

Episode Descriptions & Premiere Schedule

Episode 1: The Starting Gate (Premieres January 30)

The alpine skiing season opens in Sölden, Austria, where the White Circus begins, with Mikaela Shiffrin, the greatest skier of all time, who, despite her dominance, finishes fourth in the opening race. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde returns to competition at Copper Mountain after nearly two years away following a devastating injury that almost ended his career and his life. Supported throughout his recovery by his fiancée, Shiffrin, Aamodt Kilde balances the physical and mental aspects of returning to the snow. Also, once a teenage phenom who beat Shiffrin at 17, New Zealand’s Alice Robinson faces Shiffrin yet again in the Copper Mountain giant slalom.

In a sport dominated by Swiss and Austrian athletes, American Ryan Cochran-Siegle pushes to make his mark in downhill at Beaver Creek. Meanwhile, Brazilian skier Lucas Pinheiro Braathen reflects on a decision that once shocked the skiing world. After retiring at age 23, Pinheiro Braathen returned on his own terms, leaving Team Norway to race for Brazil. He speaks openly about growing up between two cultures and how embracing both has become his greatest strength. Meanwhile, the women’s speed season begins in St. Moritz with the long-awaited return of American Lindsey Vonn from retirement in a downhill race for the ages.

French skier and former Olympic medalist Clément Noël details what it’s like racing on his home course in Val d’Isère while showing off his wine collection – meanwhile, Mikaela Shiffrin and German skier Emma Aicher square off in Courchevel. Despite a delayed training day in Val Gardena, Italy’s Dominik Paris highlights his love of heavy metal music in preparation for a downhill race against one of the world’s best, Swiss skier Marco Odermatt.

At just 22, German skier Emma Aicher’s trajectory is skyward, but competing across four disciplines, while boosting her overall World Cup points, takes a toll on her body and schedule. In Flachau, home of the iconic Legends Race, we meet Lara Colturi, preparing for her first Olympics. The journey then moves to the most historic events of the World Cup season, Wengen and Kitzbühel. The Swiss men’s team prepares for press and hometown pride, while Aleksander Aamodt Kilde reflects intimately on this track, having survived a near-fatal crash here. Next is Kitzbühel, home of the legendary Streif. Dominik Paris, a three-time winner, gives fans a glimpse of his famed winner’s gondola and the adoration that follows him in the streets. Marco Schwarz, riding the momentum of recent victories, is determined to extend his streak on home snow.

In the shadow of a horrific tragedy that shook the sport, Swiss favorite Camille Rast reflects on what Crans-Montana and its people mean to the community. The focus then shifts to the Olympic Games, the pinnacle of the sport. The men pack their bags for Bormio and the women for Cortina, with the world watching and national pride at its height. Can Lindsey Vonn add another Olympic medal to her legacy? Will Sofia Goggia or Dominik Paris deliver unforgettable moments on home snow? After the Olympics, the season’s intensity carries on as the World Cup Finals approach. We visit Julia Scheib in the gym, as she sits neck and neck in points with Alice Robinson, each vying for the women’s giant slalom crown. Across disciplines, Marco Odermatt fights to extend his dominance while the men’s slalom remains one of the closest battles of the season.

