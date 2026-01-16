ESPN presents comprehensive studio coverage from Miami for 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T

College GameDay’s season finale originates from Hard Rock Stadium on Monday at 5 p.m. ET

24+ hours of live studio programming in Miami across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network, ESPN YouTube, ESPN Facebook and the ESPN App

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman joins College GameDay as guest analyst

Leading into and throughout Championship Monday, ESPN networks – including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and ESPN social and digital platforms – will have wall-to-wall coverage surrounding the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T. In addition, ABC’s Good Morning America on-site coverage from Hard Rock Stadium will add to the more than 24 total hours of studio and digital programming across ESPN networks from Friday, Jan. 16-Tuesday, Jan. 20.

College GameDay Built by The Home Depot

Closing out its most-viewed regular season on record, College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will be live from Miami starting at 5 p.m. ET to conclude its CFP run. Host Rece Davis will be joined at the desk by GameDay analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban. Reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims, college football insider Pete Thamel and college football betting analyst ‘Stanford Steve’ Coughlin round out the GameDay on-air crew along with special guest analyst and Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman for the title game.

College GameDay CFP Championship features include:

I'M COMING HOME: Before he was a Heisman Trophy winner and starting quarterback at Indiana and Cal, Fernando Mendoza grew up in Miami. He attended Christopher Columbus High School, the same high school as his father and Miami head coach Mario Cristobal. Now, mere miles from where his football dreams were formed, Mendoza will be competing against Cristobal and the Hurricanes for a national championship. Jen Lada

IT'S ALL ABOUT THE 'U': The 'U' represented elite playmaking and a swagger that consumed the team everywhere it went. For Michael Irvin, Ray Lewis, Jeremy Shockey and more, it wasn't just whether you won, but how you did it. Now, nearly a quarter century since their last national championship, the 'U' could be all the way back. Marty Smith

COACHES CONVERSATION: Miami and Indiana arrive at the national championship from opposite histories, but none of that matters now. Pat McAfee sits down with Mario Cristobal and Curt Cignetti on the eve of the biggest game of their lives.

THE IMPROBABILITY OF INDIANA: Sports history is filled with underdogs rising from failure to triumph. Fans prefer a disruptor, an interloper. And this is why it is hard not to love Curt Cignetti's Indiana Hoosiers, whose tale may soon rise above all the rest. Jeremy Schaap

HOME-FIELD ADVANTAGE: Though a neutral site, the Peach Bowl felt anything but as Atlanta was shrouded in cream and crimson. Ryan McGee explains how Miami's proximity and history—three national titles won at home—factor into the matchup.

Additional featured content across ESPN studio shows includes:

COACH CIG: Indiana coach Curt Cignetti has called the program's turnaround a "helluva movie." As the 64-year-old prepares for the biggest game of his life, Jen Lada sits down with the coach to find out what needs to happen for the script to have a magical ending.

MADE IN MIAMI: Mario Cristobal was born in Miami, attended Christopher Columbus High School and played on the offensive line for the University of Miami. He helped elevate the program as a player and is now looking to do the same as a coach. When he returned to Coral Gables, his ailing mother provided inspiration for the challenge ahead. Andrea Adelson

HOME COOGAN: A year ago, Pat Coogan was playing in the CFP National Championship game for Notre Dame. Following the loss, he left the Fighting Irish to anchor Indiana's offense. Coogan credits the decision to his upbringing and the culture around his family's restaurant, Franklin's Public House in Chicago. Jen Lada

CARSON CITY: Miami quarterback Carson Beck is on the cusp of leading his team to a national championship after a season that included a win over Notre Dame and two midseason losses. Now one win away from returning the program to glory, Marty Smith sits down with Beck to find out what needs to happen.

FIESTA TIME! Miami's Carson Beck scrambled for a 3-yard touchdown with 18 seconds left, lifting the Hurricanes to a 31–27 win over Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl. The victory sent Miami back to South Florida with a shot at its first national title since 2001. GameDay offers an all-access look at Miami's biggest win in nearly a quarter century.

The Pat McAfee Show

ESPN’s Championship Monday afternoon kicks off with The Pat McAfee Show live from Hard Rock Stadium. McAfee will be joined by AJ Hawk, Connor Campbell, Ty Schmit, Tone Digs, Darius Butler and Evan Fox, along with various guests in the 305. The show is simulcast from noon-2 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN on YouTube and the ESPN App, with the final 2-3ish p.m. hour airing on the ESPN App and The Pat McAfee Show channel on YouTube presented by ESPN.

ACC Network

ACC Network will deliver extensive on-site studio programming surrounding the Miami Hurricanes in the CFP National Championship from Miami, Jan. 17–19, featuring the network’s signature football shows ACC Huddle, Inside ACCess, Field Pass with ACC Huddle and the ACC Network Football Podcast. Coverage begins Saturday with ACC Huddle: Miami Media Day (9-10:30 a.m.), continues Sunday with the Head Coaches News Conference (9 a.m.), ACC Huddle: Championship Preview (8 p.m.) and the ACC Network Football Podcast (9 p.m.). Coverage culminates Monday with Inside ACCess at the National Championship (5 p.m.), ACC Huddle at the National Championship (6 p.m.), the Field Pass with ACC Huddle alternate game telecast (7:40 p.m.) and ACC Huddle Final Score following the game. Programming will originate from Hard Rock Stadium and feature ACC Network personalities, including Taylor Tannebaum, Kelsey Riggs Cuff, Jimbo Fisher, Eric Mac Lain, Eddie Royal, Tom Luginbill, Roddy Jones, Mark Richt, EJ Manuel, Andrea Adelson and David Hale.

ESPN Digital

ESPN’s digital shows take a final bow on Championship Monday, with pre-game previews and post-game analysis set for ESPN YouTube, Facebook and the ESPN App. Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr. will host Countdown to the CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T live on the field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the pregame show will deliver the latest storylines from Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath, breakdowns on key matchups from EJ Manuel and what to watch for as we get ready to crown a national champion. Post-game, Sam Ravech, Matt Simms and Skubie Mageza will host The Wrap-Up: CFP National Championship Presented by Mercedes-Benz. The trio will break down all the key moments from the game, check in with social media reactions and recap and put a bow on the 2025-26 college football season. The show will begin right after the national championship game ends.

Good Morning America

ABC’s morning flagship show will have updates from Miami throughout the championship weekend. Correspondent Victor Oquendo will share the latest from Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, Jan. 16, while GMA’s Lara Spencer will be live from the concourse on Championship Monday and the day after. Tuesday morning following the title bout, Robin Roberts will anchor the show live from the field at Hard Rock Stadium and will be joined by the winning team’s biggest stars, spirit squads and more. Sam Acho and Desmond Howard will each provide updates during GMA on Saturday and Sunday morning, respectively.

Additional Highlights:

SportsCenter will air multiple editions from Miami with live updates starting on Saturday. Matt Barrie will host the 6 p.m. Sunday SportsCenter and the 5 p.m. edition on Championship Monday, while Kevin Negandhi will anchor the 6 p.m. Monday show leading into kickoff, with Scott Van Pelt leading the post-championship festivities on ESPN after the trophy presentation.

A Championship Monday edition of First Take brings an all‑star panel headlined by Stephen A. Smith, Shae Cornette, Cam Newton and Ryan Clark, plus college football analysts Tim Tebow and Desmond Howard, special guest and Indiana alum Mark Cuban and more. First Take will also be live from the 305 on Tuesday following Monday night's matchup.

Path to the College Football Playoff Presented by AT&T features Barrie, Joey Galloway and Greg McElroy taking viewers on the road to Miami. The 30-minute specials will look back on the Hurricanes' and Hoosiers' journeys to the National Championship.

Championship Drive will take a deep dive into Monday's matchup, breaking down the Xs and Os and getting insight into the latest storylines and headlines leading into college football's finale. Negandhi and Barrie host multiple editions of the show with analysis from EJ Manuel, Dusty Dvoracek, Roddy Jones, Booger McFarland, Tim Tebow, Joey Galloway and Sam Acho.

Episode 4 of ESPN Original Inside The College Football Playoff recaps CFP Semifinal action on ESPN+

Twelve teams, eleven games, four rounds, one National Champion. Inside the College Football Playoff returns to ESPN+ for its seventh season following the game’s top teams with an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at this year’s expanded Playoff. The five-part ESPN Original series explores how we got here and captures the moment as players become legends in pursuit of college football history.

Episode 4 – Wednesday, Jan. 14: The path through the Playoff only gets harder as the stakes get higher with the four remaining teams battling for their place in the CFP National Championship.

Episode 5 – Friday, Jan. 23: Exclusive access provides a fresh look at the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T.

