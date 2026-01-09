ESPN presents LOVB’s 2026 professional volleyball season

ESPN and League One Volleyball (LOVB), the largest brand in youth volleyball, have announced their distribution schedule for LOVB’s 2026 women’s volleyball season. ESPN will present 28 matches across ESPN platforms beginning Sunday, Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET with LOVB Atlanta vs. LOVB Austin on ESPN2, building on a historic year for women’s volleyball across ESPN platforms in which the 2025 NCAA Tournament and regular season delivered record viewership and year-over-year growth.

The ESPN season opener from H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Austin, Texas, features last year’s No. 1 regular-season team, LOVB Atlanta, as it seeks revenge in its first match since falling to eventual champions LOVB Austin in last season’s semifinals. Atlanta, led by hometown hero Tia Jamerson, faces Madisen Skinner and a LOVB Austin squad featuring eight former Longhorns.

The opening weekend also features LOVB Nebraska hosting LOVB Houston at 4 p.m. on ESPN+, spotlighting hometown favorite Lexi Rodriguez as she steps into a featured role for Nebraska with two-time Olympic medalist Jessica Wong-Orantes taking the season off. Nebraska faces a Houston squad led by Madi Kingdon Rishel, known for its high-energy style and strong social presence across platforms.

Kevin Barnett and Salina Rockwell will call LOVB Atlanta vs. LOVB Austin and Rich Burk and Kevin Wong will provide commentary for LOVB Houston vs. LOVB Nebraska.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

2026 League One Volleyball (LOVB) on ESPN Platforms:

Day Times (ET) Network Away Host Market Sun, Jan 11 4:00 p.m. ESPN+ Houston at Nebraska Omaha Sun, Jan 11 7:30 p.m. ESPN2 Atlanta at Austin Austin Sun, Jan 18 6:00 p.m. ESPN+ Atlanta at Nebraska Omaha Thu, Jan 22 8:00 p.m. ESPN+ Houston at Salt Lake City Salt Lake Sun, Jan 25 7:00 p.m. ESPN2 Nebraska at Atlanta Atlanta Thu, Jan 29 9:00 p.m. ESPN+ Austin at Salt Lake City Salt Lake Fri, Jan 30 8:00 p.m. ESPN+ Madison at Nebraska Omaha Sun, Feb 1 4:00 p.m. ESPN+ Austin at Nebraska Omaha Sun, Feb 1 6:30 p.m. ESPN2 Madison at Houston Houston Thu, Feb 5 8:00 p.m. ESPN+ Salt Lake City at Madison Madison Sat, Feb 7 2:00 p.m. ESPN+ Atlanta at Madison Madison Fri, Feb 13 TBD ESPN+ LOVB Classic Kansas City Sat. Feb 14 TBD ESPN+ LOVB Classic Kansas City Sun, Feb 15 TBD ESPN+ LOVB Classic Kansas City Thu, Feb 19 8:00 p.m. ESPN+ Atlanta at Houston Houston Fri, Feb 20 8:00 p.m. ESPN+ Madison at Austin Austin Sun, Feb 22 6:00 p.m. ESPN+ Madison at Nebraska Omaha Sun, Mar 1 3:00 p.m. ESPN+ Salt Lake City at Atlanta Atlanta Thu, Mar 5 9:00 p.m. ESPN+ Atlanta at Salt Lake City Salt Lake Fri, Mar 6 8:00 p.m. ESPN+ Houston at Austin Austin Thu, Mar 12 8:00 p.m. ESPN+ Nebraska at Madison Madison Sun, Mar 15 3:00 p.m. ESPN+ Austin at Madison Madison Fri, Mar 20 8:00 p.m. ESPN+ Nebraska at Austin Austin Thu, Mar 26 8:00 p.m. ESPN+ Madison at Austin Austin Sat, Mar 28 TBD ESPN+ Madison at Atlanta Atlanta Thu, Apr 2 8:00 p.m. ESPN+ Salt Lake City at Austin Austin Sat, Apr 4 TBD ESPN+ Houston at Atlanta Atlanta Sat, Apr 11 TBD ESPN2 LOVB Finals Louisville

-30-

Media Contact:

[email protected]

[email protected]