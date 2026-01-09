ESPN presents LOVB’s 2026 professional volleyball season
28 matches across ESPN platforms beginning Jan. 11 with LOVB Atlanta vs. LOVB Austin
ESPN and League One Volleyball (LOVB), the largest brand in youth volleyball, have announced their distribution schedule for LOVB’s 2026 women’s volleyball season. ESPN will present 28 matches across ESPN platforms beginning Sunday, Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET with LOVB Atlanta vs. LOVB Austin on ESPN2, building on a historic year for women’s volleyball across ESPN platforms in which the 2025 NCAA Tournament and regular season delivered record viewership and year-over-year growth.
The ESPN season opener from H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Austin, Texas, features last year’s No. 1 regular-season team, LOVB Atlanta, as it seeks revenge in its first match since falling to eventual champions LOVB Austin in last season’s semifinals. Atlanta, led by hometown hero Tia Jamerson, faces Madisen Skinner and a LOVB Austin squad featuring eight former Longhorns.
The opening weekend also features LOVB Nebraska hosting LOVB Houston at 4 p.m. on ESPN+, spotlighting hometown favorite Lexi Rodriguez as she steps into a featured role for Nebraska with two-time Olympic medalist Jessica Wong-Orantes taking the season off. Nebraska faces a Houston squad led by Madi Kingdon Rishel, known for its high-energy style and strong social presence across platforms.
Kevin Barnett and Salina Rockwell will call LOVB Atlanta vs. LOVB Austin and Rich Burk and Kevin Wong will provide commentary for LOVB Houston vs. LOVB Nebraska.
All of ESPN. All in One Place.
2026 League One Volleyball (LOVB) on ESPN Platforms:
|Day
|Times (ET)
|Network
|Away
|Host Market
|Sun, Jan 11
|4:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Houston at Nebraska
|Omaha
|Sun, Jan 11
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Atlanta at Austin
|Austin
|Sun, Jan 18
|6:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Atlanta at Nebraska
|Omaha
|Thu, Jan 22
|8:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Houston at Salt Lake City
|Salt Lake
|Sun, Jan 25
|7:00 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Nebraska at Atlanta
|Atlanta
|Thu, Jan 29
|9:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Austin at Salt Lake City
|Salt Lake
|Fri, Jan 30
|8:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Madison at Nebraska
|Omaha
|Sun, Feb 1
|4:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Austin at Nebraska
|Omaha
|Sun, Feb 1
|6:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Madison at Houston
|Houston
|Thu, Feb 5
|8:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Salt Lake City at Madison
|Madison
|Sat, Feb 7
|2:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Atlanta at Madison
|Madison
|Fri, Feb 13
|TBD
|ESPN+
|LOVB Classic
|Kansas City
|Sat. Feb 14
|TBD
|ESPN+
|LOVB Classic
|Kansas City
|Sun, Feb 15
|TBD
|ESPN+
|LOVB Classic
|Kansas City
|Thu, Feb 19
|8:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Atlanta at Houston
|Houston
|Fri, Feb 20
|8:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Madison at Austin
|Austin
|Sun, Feb 22
|6:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Madison at Nebraska
|Omaha
|Sun, Mar 1
|3:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Salt Lake City at Atlanta
|Atlanta
|Thu, Mar 5
|9:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Atlanta at Salt Lake City
|Salt Lake
|Fri, Mar 6
|8:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Houston at Austin
|Austin
|Thu, Mar 12
|8:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Nebraska at Madison
|Madison
|Sun, Mar 15
|3:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Austin at Madison
|Madison
|Fri, Mar 20
|8:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Nebraska at Austin
|Austin
|Thu, Mar 26
|8:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Madison at Austin
|Austin
|Sat, Mar 28
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Madison at Atlanta
|Atlanta
|Thu, Apr 2
|8:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Salt Lake City at Austin
|Austin
|Sat, Apr 4
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Houston at Atlanta
|Atlanta
|Sat, Apr 11
|TBD
|ESPN2
|LOVB Finals
|Louisville
-30-
Media Contact:
[email protected]
[email protected]