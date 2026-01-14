ESPN presents nearly 260 women’s college basketball matchups across networks, Jan. 14-20

ESPN networks to feature 16 ranked teams

Thursday Prime features a top-4 battle between No. 2 South Carolina and No. 4 Texas (ESPN2, 7 p.m. ET)

Sunday’s ESPN2 slate showcases two top matchups with No. 9 Louisville at NC State (Jan. 18, 1 p.m.) and No. 6 LSU at No. 13 Oklahoma (Jan. 18, 3 p.m.)

ESPN’s industry leading coverage of women’s college basketball continues this week with a stacked lineup of conference games, featuring nearly 260 matchups across ESPN networks from Jan. 14-20.

ESPN networks will showcase multiple conferences, including the A-10, ACC, American, Big 12, Ivy League, SEC and more.

Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX. All games can also be found on the ESPN App.

In all, 16 of the nation’s Top 25 programs are in action on ESPN networks from Jan. 14-20, including seven of the top 10.

ESPN Women’s Basketball Schedule Highlights (Jan. 14-20):

Thursday Prime Presented by Indeed: The first edition in the Thursday Prime franchise presented by Indeed features two top 5 programs vying for the top spot in the SEC. The powerhouses of No. 4 Texas and No. 2 South Carolina collide in Columbia at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Ryan Ruocco and Rebecca Lobo are set to bring the fans all the action.

Numerous additional ranked teams are in action on Thursday evening, including a top-25 matchup between the ninth-ranked Louisville Cardinals against the 23rd-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Courtney Lyle and Stephanie White have the call from South Bend, Ind. (6 p.m., ACC Network).

No. 5 Vanderbilt faces Mississippi State at 6:30 p.m. on SECN, while the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats host Florida at 7 p.m. on SECN+. Rounding out the ranked teams competing Thursday night is No. 21 Alabama heading down to Auburn to face the Tigers at 9 p.m. (SECN).

Super Sunday: Sunday, Jan. 18 features nearly 30 women’s games across ESPN networks, including eight on linear. The headliner of the day is the ESPN2 doubleheader. The marquee lineup tips off with No. 9 Louisville at NC State at 1 p.m. ET with Eric Frede and Debbie Antonelli on the call. Immediately following, ESPN2 is home to a top-13 bout between two ranked SEC opponents in No. 6 LSU and No. 13 Oklahoma. Courtney Lyle and Andraya Carter have the call as the two teams battle to stay in the SEC race.

Four additional ranked teams make appearances across ESPN networks on Sunday:

16 Ole Miss at Georgia | noon, SEC Network ( Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings )

) 20 Tennessee at No. 21 Alabama | 2 p.m., SEC Network ( Chuckie Kempf, Christy Thomaskutty )

) Texas A&M at No. 4 Texas | 4 p.m., SEC Network (Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck)

We Back Pat: #WeBackPat week continues through Jan. 18, with ESPN networks presenting 10 top matchups from across the Southeastern Conference honoring the late Tennessee Lady Vols legendary head coach, Pat Summitt and bringing awareness to The Pat Summitt Foundation. This week’s matchups include:

Thursday, Jan. 15 5 Vanderbilt at Mississippi State 4 Texas at No. 2 South Carolina Florida at No. 7 Kentucky 21 Alabama at Auburn

Sunday, Jan. 18 16 Ole Miss at Georgia Missouri at Florida 20 Tennessee at No. 21 Alabama 6 LSU at No. 13 Oklahoma 7 Kentucky at Mississippi State Texas A&M at No. 4 Texas



Women’s Hoops on ESPN+: ESPN+ is set to highlight numerous women’s college basketball games between Jan. 14-20, including appearances by six ranked teams. Throughout the week, No. 3 South Carolina (1), No. 9 TCU (2), No. 17 Texas Tech (1), No. 18 Baylor (2), No. 19 Iowa State (1), No. 22 Princeton (2).

ESPN+ action begins on Wednesday with the ninth-ranked TCU Horned Frogs tipping off against the West Virginia Mountaineers at 7 p.m.

ESPN Women’s Basketball TV Schedule (Jan. 14-20)

*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ via the ESPN App – Click HERE for full schedule

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform Thu, Jan 15 6 p.m. No. 9 Louisville at No. 23 Notre Dame

Courtney Lyle, Stephanie White ACC Network 6:30 p.m. No. 5 Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck SEC Network 7 p.m. No. 4 Texas at No. 2 South Carolina

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo ESPN2 8 p.m. Virginia at Duke

Mark Neely, Angel Gray ACC Network 9 p.m. No. 21 Alabama at Auburn

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty SEC Network Sun, Jan 18 Noon Wake Forest at Clemson

Matt Schick, Brooke Weisbrod ACC Network Noon No. 16 Ole Miss at Georgia

Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings SEC Network 1 p.m. No. 9 Louisville at NC State

Eric Frede, Debbie Antonelli ESPN2 2 p.m. Stanford at Syracuse

Mark Neely, Angel Gray ACC Network 2 p.m. No. 20 Tennessee at No. 21 Alabama

Chuckie Kempf, Christy Thomaskutty SEC Network 3 p.m. No. 6 LSU at No. 13 Oklahoma

Courtney Lyle, Andraya Carter ESPN2 4 p.m. Texas A&M at No. 4 Texas

Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck SEC Network 6 p.m. Georgia Tech at Duke

Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich ACC Network

