ESPN presents over 300 men’s college lacrosse games during the 2026 NCAA season, Jan. 31- May 3

ESPN will present over 300 men’s college lacrosse games during the 2026 season across ESPNU, ACC Network (ACCN), ESPN+ and ACCNX. ESPN’s industry-leading men’s lacrosse schedule, featuring the best teams and top conferences in the country, begins this Saturday, Jan. 31.

ESPNU and ACCN will combine to present 21 regular season matchups, including Saturday’s season-opener between Robert Morris and No. 15 Johns Hopkins (Noon ET, ESPNU). In all, the regular season schedule features teams from the ACC, America East, Atlantic Sun, Atlantic 10, Big East, Big South, Big Ten, Ivy League, MAAC and Patriot League.

More than 280 additional games will be available on ESPN+ and ACCNX via the ESPN App via ESPN DTC or Pay TV authentication.

Three top-10 matchups highlight the schedule this spring, beginning with No. 1 Maryland traveling to No. 3 Syracuse on February 13 (ACC Network). No. 3 Syracuse faces No. 6 North Carolina on April 4 (ESPNU) and No. 6 North Carolina visits No. 8 Notre Dame on April 11 (ACC Network), two can’t-miss games between ACC rivals.

Commentators:

Anish Shroff, Jay Alter, Drew Carter, Mike Corey, Mark Dixon, and more will handle play-by-play duties throughout the season.

The roster of men’s lacrosse analysts includes:

Paul Carcaterra – All-American and national champion with Syracuse; played professionally with Major League Lacrosse’s New Jersey Pride and participated in the World Lacrosse Games.

Jules Heningburg – Two-time First Team All-Big Ten selection and two-time All-American at Rutgers; three-time Premier Lacrosse League All-Star.

Quint Kessenich – Two-time winner of the Ensign C. Markland Kelly, Jr. Award as the nation’s best goalie while playing at Johns Hopkins; played professionally with the Baltimore Thunder.

Matt Ward – Three-time All-American (2004, 2005, 2006) and winner of the Tewaaraton Award as most outstanding player in 2006 after leading Virginia to the NCAA Championship.

2026 Postseason and NCAA Championship:

The weekend of May 1-3, ESPN networks will present multiple conference championships, including the ACC, Big East, Ivy League and MAAC.

ESPN will once again provide exclusive coverage of the entire NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship, including Final Four weekend at Scott Stadium hosted by the University of Virginia, May 23-25. Coverage details will be announced later this season.

ESPN 2026 Men’s College Lacrosse schedule:

Additional games streaming on ESPN+ via the ESPN App – Click HERE for full schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sat, Jan 31 Noon Robert Morris at No. 15 Johns Hopkins ESPNU Fri, Feb 6 5 p.m. Utah at No. 11 Duke ACCN Tue, Feb 10 4 p.m. No. 16 Towson at No. 15 Johns Hopkins ESPNU Fri, Feb 13 6 p.m. No. 1 Maryland at No. 3 Syracuse ACCN Sat, Feb 14 1 p.m. Loyola at No. 15 Johns Hopkins* ESPN+ Fri, Feb 20 5 p.m. No. 15 Johns Hopkins at No. 6 North Carolina ACCN Sat, Mar 7 1 p.m. No. 3 Syracuse at No. 15 Johns Hopkins* ESPN+ 6 p.m. No. 16 Towson at No. 14 Virginia ACCN Sat, Mar 14 Noon No. 20 Michigan at No. 8 Notre Dame ACCN 1 p.m. Navy at No. 15 Johns Hopkins* ESPN+ Sat, Mar 21 Noon No. 20 Michigan at No. 15 Johns Hopkins* ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. No. 12 Army at No. 6 North Carolina ACCN Mon, Mar 23 7 p.m. Dartmouth at No. 14 Virginia ACCN Sat, Mar 28 Noon No. 8 Notre Dame at No. 14 Virgina ESPNU 2 p.m. No. 11 Duke at No. 3 Syracuse ESPNU Sat, Apr 4 Noon No. 14 Virginia at No. 11 Duke ACCN No. 7 Penn State at No. 15 Johns Hopkins ESPNU 2 p.m. No. 3 Syracuse at No. 6 North Carolina ESPNU Sat, Apr 11 4 p.m. No. 14 Virginia at No. 3 Syracuse ESPNU 5 p.m. No. 6 North Carolina at No. 8 Notre Dame ACCN Sat, Apr 18 Noon No. 8 Notre Dame at No. 11 Duke ESPNU 2 p.m. No. 1 Maryland at No. 15 Johns Hopkins ESPNU 5 p.m. Colgate at No. 3 Syracuse ACCN Fri, Apr 24 2:30 p.m. Drexel at No. 14 Virginia ACCN Sat, Apr 25 Noon No. 11 Duke at No. 6 North Carolina ESPNU Fri, May 1 4 p.m. Ivy League Semifinal #1 ESPNU 5 p.m. ACC Semifinal #4 Seed at #1 Seed ACCN 6:30 p.m. Ivy League Semifinal #2 ESPNU 8 p.m. ACC Semifinal #3 Seed at #2 Seed ACCN Sat, May 2 Noon MAAC Championship ESPNU 2 p.m. Big East Championship ESPNU Sun, May 3 Noon ACC Championship ACCN 1 p.m. Ivy League Championship ESPNU

*Indicates game will be presented on tape delay on ESPNU



All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

-30-