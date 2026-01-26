ESPN presents televised early round coverage of Farmers Insurance Open, Brooks Koepka’s return to the PGA TOUR

ESPN golf highlights

Thursday-Friday: Announced today on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN will bring PGA TOUR LIVE coverage to its primary linear channel from 12-3 p.m. ET, for the first and second rounds of the Farmers Insurance Open, with Thursday’s window coinciding with Brooks Koepka’s return to the PGA TOUR. All Disney+ and Hulu subscribers will also have access to the special coverage on Thursday and Friday directly in their respective apps.

Announced today on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN will bring PGA TOUR LIVE coverage to its primary linear channel from 12-3 p.m. ET, for the first and second rounds of the Farmers Insurance Open, with Thursday’s window coinciding with Brooks Koepka’s return to the PGA TOUR. All Disney+ and Hulu subscribers will also have access to the special coverage on Thursday and Friday directly in their respective apps. Saturday-Sunday: Coverage of the Farmers Insurance Open continues from PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App, taking fans inside all the action from Torrey Pines.

Coverage of the Farmers Insurance Open continues from PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App, taking fans inside all the action from Torrey Pines. Monday: TGL action kicks off ESPN’s golf lineup for the week with a special Monday tee time, as Rory McIlroy’s Boston Common Golf, with Michael Thorbjornsen and Keegan Bradley, take on The Bay Golf Club’s Shane Lowry, Min Woo Lee and Wyndham Clark (ESPN2 & ESPN App).

ESPN’s full coverage details for the special presentation of the Farmers Insurance Open on PGA TOUR LIVE across ESPN, Disney+, Hulu and the ESPN App will be announced later this week.

For more details on ESPN golf, visit ESPN Press Room.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

-30-

ESPN media contacts:

Michael Skarka ([email protected])

Kevin Ota ([email protected])