ESPN showcases 2026 Pro Bowl Games on Feb. 3, adding to its expansive Super Bowl week coverage

Pro Bowl Games (8 p.m. ET) makes its Super Bowl week debut with primetime NFC vs. AFC flag football game (ESPN, Disney XD, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App)

Scott Van Pelt (play-by-play), Jason Kelce and Dan Orlovsky (analysts) return to the broadcast booth alongside sideline reporters Laura Rutledge, Michelle Beisner-Buck

NFL Live (4 p.m.), Postseason NFL Countdown (6:30 p.m.) onsite ahead of the tentpole event

2026 NFL FLAG High School Girls Showcase to air on ESPN during Postseason NFL Countdown for second consecutive year (also available on the ESPN App, Disney+ and SportsCenter Next YouTube Channel)

ESPN will present the 2026 Pro Bowl Games — a spirited 7-on-7 flag football game — on Tuesday, Feb. 3, at 8 p.m. ET across ESPN, Disney XD, ESPN Deportes, the ESPN App and on mobile with NFL+. Live from Super Bowl week, for the first time ever, the Pro Bowl Games will bring the league’s top playmakers and biggest personalities to the Moscone Center in San Francisco, where the NFL’s stars will showcase their athleticism during the league’s biggest week of the year. NFL Live (4 p.m., ESPN) and Postseason NFL Countdown (6:30 p.m., ESPN) — which includes the 2026 NFL FLAG High School Girls Showcase — will precede the Pro Bowl Games.

The Pro Bowl Games, and its ancillary programming, kick off ESPN’s on-site Super Bowl week presence from San Francisco, with in-depth studio show coverage continuing through Sunday, Feb. 8. Full details will be announced this week.

Jason Kelce, Dan Orlovsky, Laura Rutledge, Scott Van Pelt and Michelle Beisner-Buck will all be onsite from the Pro Bowl Games contributing to ESPN’s signature shows, in addition to the flag football game. Ryan Clark, Mina Kimes, Peter Schrager and Marcus Spears will also be at the Pro Bowl Games, lending their unique insight to ESPN’s studio programming ahead of the fun, action-filled evening.

ESPN brings fans the Pro Bowl Games’ 7-on-7 flag football game showcasing access & personality

Seven-time Pro Bowler Kelce returns to call the flag football game for the second year, alongside play-by-play voice Van Pelt and analyst Orlovsky. Supporting the trio in the booth, Rutledge and Beisner-Buck will be roaming the sidelines, bringing fans fun moments from each team throughout the entirety of the game. Highlights of the broadcast include:

Live, in-game interviews with Pro Football Hall of Famers and Pro Bowl Games coaches Jerry Rice (NFC) and Steve Young (AFC).

Realtime conversations with the game’s biggest playmakers.

Mic-ed up moments from the NFL stars during the action and on the sidelines.

Rebeca Landa, Sebastian M. Christensen and John Sutcliffe will anchor the Spanish-Language coverage on ESPN Deportes.

Postseason NFL Countdown leads into the Pro Bowl Games

Postseason NFL Countdown will set the stage for the Pro Bowl Games with Van Pelt, Clark, Spears, Kelce and Besnier-Buck. As the Pro Bowlers arrive, Schrager will bring fans live interviews from the red carpet. Highlights of the show include:

2026 NFL FLAG High School Girls Showcase, featuring the nation’s top girls high school flag football athletes, will be played during the pregame show for the second consecutive year. Rutledge and Orlovsky will once again call the game with the showcase also available on the ESPN App, Disney+ and the SportsCenter Next YouTube channel.

Conversations with multiple Pro Bowl players.

Super Bowl LX discussions and previews, including potential interviews with participating players.

Prior to Countdown, NFL Live will kick off coverage in earnest from San Franscico with Rutledge, Clark, Kimes, Orlovsky, Spears and Schrager stationed adjacent to the flag football field.

ESPN previews the Pro Bowl Games with an ABC special on Feb. 1

On Sunday, Feb. 1, Championship Chase: The Pro Bowl (noon, ABC), a one-hour preview show by NFL Films, will give fans unique insight into the Pro Bowl rosters.

