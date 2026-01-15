ESPN showcases signature MegaCast presentation as Hurricanes and Hoosiers headline at Hard Rock Stadium for 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T

ESPN activates its signature MegaCast presentation for CFP National Championship – No. 10 Miami vs. No. 1 Indiana

Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show closes out season with title bout

Coaches Film Room returns to ESPN MegaCast

Approximately 100 cameras, 100 microphones and industry-leading innovation captures the matchup in Miami

Closing out another record-breaking year, ESPN will once again showcase the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T using state-of-the-art technology and by deploying industry-leading innovation for the presentation of No. 10 Miami vs. No. 1 Indiana on Monday, Jan. 19, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

ESPN’s main telecast will headline the signature MegaCast production, as ESPN offers 14 different presentations of the CFP National Championship Game across ESPN networks, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ACC Network, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Unlimited, with all offerings available to stream on the ESPN App via ESPN DTC or Pay TV authentication. College football’s epic finale features the Hurricanes and the Hoosiers and will be available in nearly 150 countries.

Innovation reigns supreme on main ESPN telecast

Hard Rock Stadium will be the hub of ESPN innovation on Championship Monday, including approximately 100 cameras providing every angle of college football’s biggest night. State-of-the-art technology includes:

Eight End Zone Pylon Cams: Cameras inside all eight endzone pylons

Cameras inside all eight endzone pylons Line-to-Gain Pylon: Wireless pylons on both sidelines at the first down line

Wireless pylons on both sidelines at the first down line Ref Cams: Camera connected to umpire’s hat

Camera connected to umpire’s hat Goal Post Cam: Great looks from the back of the endzone

Great looks from the back of the endzone Goal Line Robotic Cams : Perfect look down the goal line

: Perfect look down the goal line Shallow Depth of Field Wireless Ronin: Sony Fx6 on Ronin Gimbal for on-field celebrations following scoring plays

Returning to this year’s presentation of the College Football Playoff is the integration of JockeyCam (provided by Povora) technology during the National Championship. ESPN will place JockeyCam cameras on the hat of the umpire to bring viewers unprecedented, decisive shots of close plays throughout the title game and will be showcased as a part of AT&T’s “Connected Cam” sponsorship. The wearable-camera technology uses an AI-stabilized POV camera.

ESPN’s camera complement will include dedicated cameras on Miami head coach Mario Cristobal and Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti at all times, as well as unique camera placements providing views of the teams as they enter the field. The Goodyear Blimp will share aerial shots of Miami and Hard Rock Stadium.

More than 100 microphones will be placed throughout the stadium, capturing the sounds of the game and atmosphere of the crowd, enhancing the game telecast.

Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit announce 12th national championship together; Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath return to report from sidelines for fifth consecutive season

Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call their 12th straight CFP National Championship together, and their second in Miami, concluding their 30th college football season as a commentating team. Reporters Holly Rowe (Indiana) and Molly McGrath (Miami) will provide news and insight from the sidelines, as the duo returns to the ESPN telecast for the fifth consecutive year. Rowe reported on the ESPN Radio broadcast for the first six years of the championship. ESPN rules analyst Bill Lemonnier will also cover Championship Monday. A former Big Ten referee, Lemonnier is a veteran of numerous marquee assignments, including several prestigious bowl games.

ESPN’s 12th CFP National Championship MegaCast led by Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show

Returning in 2026, the ever-popular Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show will offer entertaining, free-flowing commentary of the CFP National Championship on ESPN2, anchored by Pat McAfee, who will roam the sidelines of Hard Rock Stadium. McAfee will call the action from the unique vantage point, joined by AJ Hawk, Darius Butler, Connor Campbell, Ty Schmit and Tone Digs, as well as a rotation of ESPN analysts, notable personalities, and celebrities throughout the game.

After a four-year hiatus, fan favorite Coaches Film Room returns to the CFP MegaCast on ESPNU. Zubin Mehenti hosts alongside former head coaches Steve Addazio, Dave Clawson, Gene Chizik and Mike Gundy, as well as rules analyst Jerry McGinn. The crew will be live from ESPN’s Bristol headquarters to provide unique insight and analysis surrounding Monday night’s matchup.

ACC Network continues with another round of Field Pass with ACC Huddle. Host and Fort Lauderdale native Taylor Tannebaum, alongside Huddle teammates Eric Mac Lain, Eddie Royal and Jimbo Fisher, will be on the sidelines calling the action live from Hard Rock Stadium as Miami fights for a national title on home turf.

ESPN’s MegaCast production includes several additional presentations across ESPN networks:

SkyCast (ESPNEWS): SkyCast returns, highlighting the popular view from above the action and behind the offense on most plays.

SkyCast returns, highlighting the popular view from above the action and behind the offense on most plays. Command Center (ESPN Unlimited): Command Center features a multi-angle presentation with player and team statistics. The telecast will feature four main video feeds including the main telecast from ESPN, SkyCam and shots of each head coach.

Command Center features a multi-angle presentation with player and team statistics. The telecast will feature four main video feeds including the main telecast from ESPN, SkyCam and shots of each head coach. 4K UHD Presentation: For the second straight season, the entire CFP National Championship will be presented in 4K. The 2026 edition will be available on Comcast, DIRECTV, Dish Network, Optimum, Sling TV, Verizon and YouTube TV.

For the second straight season, the entire CFP National Championship will be presented in 4K. The 2026 edition will be available on Comcast, DIRECTV, Dish Network, Optimum, Sling TV, Verizon and YouTube TV. Hometown Radio (ESPN Unlimited): A Championship MegaCast staple, fans can listen to their specific team’s local radio broadcast, with audio feeds synced up with ESPN’s Command Center presentation. WQAM/Miami Hurricanes Radio Network Commentators: Joe Zagacki, Don Bailey, Jr., Josh Darrow Indiana Hoosier Sports Network Commentators: Don Fischer, Buck Suhr, John Herrick

A Championship MegaCast staple, fans can listen to their specific team’s local radio broadcast, with audio feeds synced up with ESPN’s Command Center presentation. All-22 (ESPN Unlimited): An altcast favorite, watch the game the same way players and coaches study film, with a vantage point high above the field of play. The angle allows for the 22 players on the field to be seen at all times, providing the ability to distinguish how plays develop while listening to the ESPN Radio call.

An altcast favorite, watch the game the same way players and coaches study film, with a vantage point high above the field of play. The angle allows for the 22 players on the field to be seen at all times, providing the ability to distinguish how plays develop while listening to the ESPN Radio call. High SkyCast (ESPN Unlimited): Giving fans a birds’ eye view of the action on the field, the High SkyCast angle will take viewers to the top of the spires at Hard Rock Stadium. Set 357 feet in the air, the camera will be rigged to the spires but also able to glide into Hard Rock for live action and atmospheric angles.

Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy call third CFP National Championship together on ESPN Radio; Ian Fitzsimmons returns to CFP sidelines with Quint Kessenich making title game debut

Sean McDonough announces his 10th CFP National Championship on ESPN Radio, joining analyst Greg McElroy, who will call his third after serving as a studio analyst at the event for several years. Lead ESPN Radio reporter Ian Fitzsimmons will return as one of ESPN Radio’s sideline reporters once again, with ESPN/ABC reporter Quint Kessenich making his national championship game debut. ESPN officiating analyst and former longtime SEC referee Matt Austin will also contribute to the commentary. The radio broadcast is available throughout the country on more than 400 ESPN Radio stations, the ESPN App, ESPNRadio.com, SiriusXM, Apple Music, iHeartRadio and TuneIn.

ESPN Deportes delivers Spanish-language call

The Spanish-language call of the game will be available on ESPN Deportes, with Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega, Sebastian M. Christensen and Carlos Nava announcing the action.

CFP National Championship halftime marching bands on ESPN+

Returning for the 2026 edition, the halftime marching band performances at the College Football Playoff National Championship will be available on ESPN+. The sights and sounds of the Frost Band of the Hour and the Indiana University Marching Hundred will be streaming live via the All-22 view.

During halftime, ESPN will also be utilizing their in-house team and technology to display an augmented reality execution on behalf of Mercedes-Benz, which showcases the G-Wagon vehicle climbing up a mountain during the CFP National Championship. The realistic graphics will be rendered in Viz Engine 5 and will air alongside other content-driven augmented reality graphics to enhance game coverage.

WWE and ESPN team up for a title belt like no other

ESPN has collaborated with WWE to create a custom WWE x ESPN CFP National Championship Title Belt, a one-of-a-kind piece inspired by host city Miami and featuring the outline of Hard Rock Stadium, palm trees, and college football-inspired design elements, including 136 diamonds representing each Division I FBS program, along with two shields representing Miami and Indiana.

The belt will also be on display for fans to take photos and interact with at the ESPN CFP x WWE activation at Playoff Fan Central at the Miami Beach Convention Center from January 16-18, and one lucky fan will also have the chance to win it through an official ESPN sweepstakes. At the activation, fans will also have a chance to choose between their favorite CFP team or WWE Superstar and replicate their entrance with props, music, lighting and smoke.

Big Rings back for a third season

ESPN is bringing back its Big Rings initiative for the third year at the College Football Playoff National Championship, celebrating the national championship game and host city of Miami with a dynamic new design. This year’s ring draws inspiration from the city’s signature Art Deco architecture and features 136 diamonds representing each team in Division I FBS, the 12-team playoff bracket, ocean waves, palm trees, and the spires of Hard Rock Stadium, along with one XL diamond at the center celebrating the ultimate prize, a national title. The ring will be available for fans to take photos with and interact with at the ESPN CFP x WWE activation at Playoff Fan Central in Miami January 16-18 and will be distributed to players of the winning team on the field after the game.

Episode 4 of ESPN Original Inside The College Football Playoff recaps CFP Semifinal action on ESPN+

Twelve teams, eleven games, four rounds, one National Champion. Inside the College Football Playoff returns to ESPN+ for its seventh season following the game’s top teams with an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at this year’s expanded Playoff. The five-part ESPN Original series explores how we got here and captures the moment as players become legends in pursuit of college football history.

Episode 4 – Wednesday, Jan. 14: The path through the Playoff only gets harder as the stakes get higher with the four remaining teams battling for their place in the CFP National Championship.

The path through the Playoff only gets harder as the stakes get higher with the four remaining teams battling for their place in the CFP National Championship. Episode 5 – Friday, Jan. 23: Exclusive access provides a fresh look at the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.