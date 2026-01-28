ESPN to carry inaugural NBA Pioneers Classic – a celebration of Black History Month – featuring Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Feb. 1

45 Black employees to contribute to ESPN’s NBA Pioneers Classic coverage; all key game production roles staffed by Black team members

ESPN and Andscape to collaborate on exclusive content for a variety of platforms

ESPN will showcase the inaugural NBA Pioneers Classic when the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics meet on Sunday, February 1, at 3:30 p.m. ET, marking both NBA Pioneers Day and the start of Black History Month. The NBA Pioneers Classic is set to become an annual showcase played on February 1, created to honor the legacy and impact of the league’s early Black trailblazers — celebrating the 75th anniversary of NBA Pioneers Chuck Cooper, Nathaniel “Sweetwater” Clifton and Earl Lloyd, the league’s first Black players — while highlighting the league’s history through a marquee matchup. Both teams will wear special commemorative jersey patches and warm-up shirts for the game, and the winning team will be awarded the NBA Pioneers Classic Trophy.

The broadcast will mark the second consecutive year ESPN will present an NBA game with all key game production roles staffed by Black team members, including production, operations, transmission, social media, graphics, statistics, commentators and more.

In total, 45 Black employees will contribute to ESPN’s NBA coverage across game and studio platforms throughout the day, the majority of whom are part of ESPN’s basketball coverage year-round.

“I’m proud to be involved with the inaugural Pioneers Classic and to help tell the story of the three men who integrated the NBA 75 years ago — men whose impact is foundational,” said Rodney Vaughn, ESPN Producer. “Through this broadcast, we hope to bring their legacy forward, honoring not only what they changed in the game, but what their courage continues to represent today.”

Broadcast team

Veteran play-by-play voice Mark Jones will call the action with analyst Richard Jefferson and reporter Angel Gray as they comprise the broadcast team, while the game’s broadcast will be produced by Rodney Vaughn.

NBA Countdown

NBA Countdown presented by Eli Lilly will precede the matchup at 3 p.m., hosted by Hannah Storm and joined by Senior NBA Writer Brian Windhorst and ESPN NBA analysts Kendrick Perkins and Michael Malone. Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers will also join the program for an interview segment. The show will be produced by Demetrius Harris and Terrell Bouza.

Andscape

In addition to ESPN’s studio and broadcast coverage, Andscape will feature several pieces highlighting the legacy and impact of NBA pioneers. Andscape Senior Writer Marc J. Spears will share Doc Rivers’ perspective on what the game and these trailblazing athletes mean for the league today.

More production highlights:

Stories highlighting the careers of three NBA pioneers, supported by vintage game footage, images and graphics;

In-game features celebrating Boston’s long and successful history of Black head coaches, including Doc Rivers — who won an NBA Championship with the Celtics and now coaches the Milwaukee Bucks — along with several others;

Jaylen Brown’s live pregame address;

live pregame address; Most of the on-site production crew wearing Pioneers Classic black hoodies, provided by the NBA, as part of the celebration;

Behind-the-scenes access to ESPN’s production in Atlanta and Bristol, showcasing the crew’s preparation throughout the event;

In-game mic’d-up access of Bobby Portis and Jaylen Brown;

and Jaylen Brown; During the Classic, the NBA Foundation and NBPA Foundation will award the “NBA Pioneers” Scholarship to West Virginia State University and Xavier University of Louisiana—alma maters of Chuck Cooper and Earl Lloyd, and Nathaniel “Sweetwater” Clifton, respectively. The Pioneers Scholarship will continue to support HBCU academic and athletic programs nationwide over the next five years.

All ESPN and ABC NBA programming is also available on the ESPN App.

