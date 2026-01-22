ESPN’s 2026 United Football League schedule revealed

Schedule to feature 22 games across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes & the ESPN App

ESPN’s kickoff weekend slate features league debut of Columbus Aviators & Orlando Storm

ABC kicks off its run to the 2026 UFL Championship with a Week 3 doubleheader

The 2026 United Football League (UFL) schedule was announced today, including ESPN Networks’ signature slate. A combination of ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App will feature 22 games, including showcasing the league debut of the Columbus Aviators and Orlando Storm in primetime, kicking off the UFL Playoffs and presenting the UFL Championship game.

ESPN Networks’ full schedule is available to stream on the ESPN App. Select games in Spanish will also air across ESPN Deportes and on the ESPN App with details to follow.

Kickoff weekend on ESPN

ESPN’s schedule gets underway Saturday of kickoff weekend with the defending champion DC Defenders and head coach Shannon Harris taking on the St. Louis Battlehawks under new head coach Ricky Proehl at 12 p.m. ET.

On Sunday, ESPN presents the UFL debut of the Columbus Aviators, led by head coach Ted Ginn Jr., facing off against the Orlando Storm under head coach Anthony Becht, who is making his new home in Florida after leading the Battlehawks for the past three seasons, under the lights at 8 p.m.

UFL on ABC

ABC’s 12-game slate kicks off with a Week 3 Sunday doubleheader. The Aviators travel to Dallas to take on the Renegades and head coach Rick Neuheisel to get the action started at 12 p.m., followed by the Birmingham Stallions and head coach AJ McCarron going head-to-head with the Battlehawks at 3 p.m.

ABC will once again culminate the season with its presentation of the UFL Championship game for the second consecutive year on June 13 at 3 p.m.

2026 UFL on ESPN Schedule

Week Date Time (ET) Game Network(s) Week 1 Sat, Mar 28 12 p.m. DC Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks ESPN Sun, Mar 29 8 p.m. Columbus Aviators at Orlando Storm ESPN Week 2 Sat, Apr 4 8 p.m. Louisville Kings at Orlando Storm ESPN Sun, Apr 5 12 p.m. Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers ESPN2 Week 3 Sat, Apr 11 12 p.m. Houston Gamblers at DC Defenders ESPN Sun, Apr 12 12 p.m. Columbus Aviators at Dallas Renegades ABC 3 p.m. Birmingham Stallions at St. Louis Battlehawks ABC Week 4 Thu, Apr 16 8 p.m. Louisville Kings at Houston Gamblers ESPN App Sat, Apr 18 12:30 p.m. St. Louis Battlehawks at DC Defenders ABC Week 5 Sat, Apr 25 7 p.m. St. Louis Battlehawks at Orlando Storm ESPN Sun, Apr 26 12 p.m. Columbus Aviators at Houston Gamblers ABC 3 p.m. Louisville Kings at Dallas Renegades ABC Week 6 Sat, May 2 12 p.m. Dallas Renegades at DC Defenders ABC Week 7 Sat, May 9 8 p.m. Dallas Renegades at Birmingham Stallions ESPN Week 8 Sat, May 16 12 p.m. DC Defenders at Louisville Kings ABC 3 p.m. Houston Gamblers at St. Louis Battlehawks ABC Week 9 Sat, May 23 3 p.m. Birmingham Stallions at Columbus Aviators ABC Sun, May 24 7 p.m. St. Louis Battlehawks at Houston Gamblers ESPN2 Week 10 Sat, May 30 3 p.m. Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions ESPN2 Sun, May 31 12 p.m. Orlando Storm at DC Defenders ABC UFL Playoffs Sun, Jun 7 3 p.m. Game #1: TBD vs. TBD ABC UFL Championship Sat, Jun 13 3 p.m. TBD vs. TBD ABC

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

