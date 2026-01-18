ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm® hits the road for first on-campus visit of the 2025-26 men’s college basketball season, live from Texas Tech

First on-campus College GameDay of the season airs Saturday, Jan. 24, at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN

Rece Davis returns as host alongside analysts Jay Bilas, Andraya Carter, Seth Greenberg, Jay Williams and college sports insider Pete Thamel

ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm tips off its first on-campus show of the 2025-26 men’s college basketball season on Saturday, Jan. 24, live from United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN. The broadcast precedes a marquee Big 12 matchup between No. 7 Houston and No. 15 Texas Tech.

Now in its 22nd season, College GameDay will originate from Texas Tech for just the second time in program history and the first since 2018, when the Red Raiders hosted the show ahead of a showdown against Kansas.

Sports Emmy Award winner Rece Davis returns as host, joined by longtime analyst and former Duke standout Jay Bilas, 2023 Sports Emmy nominee Andraya Carter, two-time ACC Coach of the Year Seth Greenberg, and former Duke national champion and two-time NABC Player of the Year Jay Williams. Davis and Bilas have been mainstays of the program since its debut in 2005. Carter returns for her third season and will again serve as a regular contributor to both the men’s and women’s editions of College GameDay. Greenberg is back for his 11th season, while Williams returns for his eighth overall year with the show.

Pete Thamel will contribute for the second consecutive season, providing reporting and insight from across the college basketball landscape.

“We’re excited to get back on the road and return College GameDay to campus for the first time this season, starting with our first visit to Lubbock since 2018,” said coordinating producer Aaron Katzman. “The energy college basketball brings on campus is unmatched, and with this team leading the conversation, we’re looking forward to showcasing the players, rivalries and storylines that make the sport special.”

Future campus sites will be determined week-to-week and announced one week prior to each show.

Sponsor Support

Longtime presenting sponsor State Farm is proud to continue its on-site activations this season, including its GameDay bus and Half-Court Shot promotion, which offers fans an opportunity to win $19,000.

Principal’s “Wooden Watch” returns to support their overall sponsorship of the Men’s and Women’s Wooden Player of the Year Award. Principal becomes an Official associate sponsor of GameDay which will include on-site activation. New sponsors DraftKings and Jimmy John’s will have weekly in-show features each week.

Additional details regarding the first road show of the season will be released later this month.