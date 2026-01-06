ESPN’s extensive MegaCast presentation features 20+ offerings of College Football Playoff Semifinal showdowns slated for Thursday and Friday, Jan. 8-9

Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show showcases both CFP Semifinals on ESPN2

College GameDay Built by The Home Depot to precede both Playoff Semifinals

SEC Network and ACC Network provide live, on-site coverage from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

ESPN teams up with WWE for custom title belt, debuts at Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

ESPN will telecast more than 20 total offerings throughout the College Football Playoff Semifinals on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 8-9. The penultimate round of the College Football Playoff will be presented with the main telecast on ESPN and additional viewing options on ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Unlimited, with all offerings available to stream on the ESPN App via ESPN DTC or Pay TV authentication.

ESPN’s top commentary team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe alongside NFL Live and SEC Nation host Laura Rutledge are on the call for the Playoff Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl featuring No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 10 Miami. Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 8. The Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl continues Friday in primetime with No. 1 Indiana and No. 5 Oregon on Friday, Jan. 9. Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath and Katie George will meet up on the mic from Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show Boasts MegaCast Broadcasts from Both Semifinals

For the fourth consecutive season, the MegaCast fan favorite Field Pass returns to the College Football Playoff. Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show will offer entertaining, free-flowing commentary of both Playoff Semifinals on ESPN2. Pat McAfee will anchor coverage and call the action while roaming the sidelines. He will be joined by a rotation of ESPN analysts, notable personalities, and celebrities throughout the game. His regular The Pat McAfee Show crew of AJ Hawk, Darius Butler, Connor Campbell, Ty Schmit and Tone Digs ​are set to join McAfee from Glendale and Atlanta.

Technology at the Forefront of CFP Semifinals MegaCast

The College Football Playoff Semifinals MegaCast kicks off with ESPN airing the traditional telecast, which features the network’s innovative technology combined with unique vantage points, providing fans with a state-of-the-art presentation. More than 50 cameras will be deployed inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Featured in at least one of the Playoff Semifinals will be:

Eight End Zone Pylon Cams: Cameras inside all eight endzone pylons

Cameras inside all eight endzone pylons Line-to-Gain Pylon: Wireless pylons on both sidelines at the first down line

Wireless pylons on both sidelines at the first down line Ref Cams: Camera connected to umpire’s hat

Camera connected to umpire’s hat Goal Post Cam: Great looks from the back of the endzone

Great looks from the back of the endzone Goal Line Robotic Cams : Perfect look down the goal line

: Perfect look down the goal line Shallow Depth of Field Wireless Ronin: Sony Fx6 on Ronin Gimbal for on-field celebrations following scoring plays

Returning to this year’s presentation of the College Football Playoff is the integration of JokeyCam (provided by Povora) technology during both Playoff Semifinals. ESPN will place JokeyCam cameras on the hat of the umpire referee to bring viewers unprecedented, decisive shots of close plays throughout the semis and will be showcased as a part of AT&T’s “Connected Cam” sponsorship. The wearable-camera technology uses an AI-stabilized POV camera.

Additional Alternate Presentations (all available on the ESPN App):

SkyCast (ESPNU): The popular view from above the action and behind the offense on most plays. This unique angle has long been one of ESPN’s alternate viewing options and is readily available on multiple games every week. Replays will be shown every time the main telecast presents a replay, while never losing the look from SkyCam.

The popular view from above the action and behind the offense on most plays. This unique angle has long been one of ESPN’s alternate viewing options and is readily available on multiple games every week. Replays will be shown every time the main telecast presents a replay, while never losing the look from SkyCam. Command Center (ESPNEWS): A multi-angle presentation, which includes up to four different vantage points at any one time, with real-time player and team statistics supplementing the game action.

A multi-angle presentation, which includes up to four different vantage points at any one time, with real-time player and team statistics supplementing the game action. Hometown Radio with Ole Miss (SEC Network): Experience Ole Miss at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl with the Hometown Radio offering on SECN. The call from Ole Miss Learfield Radio Network will be synced up with ESPN’s SkyCast presentation and a head coach ISO.

Experience Ole Miss at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl with the Hometown Radio offering on SECN. The call from Ole Miss Learfield Radio Network will be synced up with ESPN’s SkyCast presentation and a head coach ISO. Field Pass with ACC Huddle (ACC Network): ACC Huddle host Taylor Tannebaum alongside Huddle teammates Eric Mac Lain, Eddie Royal and Jimbo Fisher will be on the sidelines calling the action live from State Farm Stadium as Miami looks to claim a spot at home in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

ACC Huddle host alongside Huddle teammates and will be on the sidelines calling the action live from State Farm Stadium as Miami looks to claim a spot at home in the College Football Playoff National Championship. All-22 (ESPN Unlimited): Watch the game the same way players and coaches study film, with a vantage point high above the field of play. The angle allows for the 22 players on the field to be seen at all times, providing the ability to distinguish how plays develop while listening to the ESPN Radio call.

Watch the game the same way players and coaches study film, with a vantage point high above the field of play. The angle allows for the 22 players on the field to be seen at all times, providing the ability to distinguish how plays develop while listening to the ESPN Radio call. 4K UHD Presentation – Take in both Playoff Semifinals with a 4K UHD presentation, featuring enhanced clarity, richer colors and immersive detail that brings every moment on the field to life.

Take in both Playoff Semifinals with a 4K UHD presentation, featuring enhanced clarity, richer colors and immersive detail that brings every moment on the field to life. ESPN Radio (ESPN App): The broadcast for both semifinals is available throughout the country on more than 400 ESPN Radio stations, the ESPN App, ESPNRadio.com, SiriusXM, Apple Music, iHeartRadio and TuneIn. Miami/Ole Miss: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons, Kris Budden Oregon/Indiana: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Alyssa Lang, Quint Kessenich

The broadcast for both semifinals is available throughout the country on more than 400 ESPN Radio stations, the ESPN App, ESPNRadio.com, SiriusXM, Apple Music, iHeartRadio and TuneIn. Hometown Radio (SEC Network and ESPN Unlimited): Fans for all four teams can listen to their specific team’s local radio broadcast: Ole Miss Learfield Radio Network (SEC Network) Commentators: David Kellum, Harry Harrison, John Darnell WQAM/Miami Hurricanes Radio Network (ESPN Unlimited) Commentators: Joe Zagacki, Don Bailey, Jr., Josh Darrow Oregon Sports Network (ESPN Unlimited) Commentators: Jerry Allen, Mike Jorgensen, Dusty Harrah Indiana Hoosier Sports Network (ESPN Unlimited) Commentators: Don Fischer, Buck Suhr, John Herrick

Fans for all four teams can listen to their specific team’s local radio broadcast: Spanish Showcases (ESPN Deportes/ESPN App): Both Playoff Semifinals include Spanish-language calls featuring Ciro Procuna, Javier Trejo-Garay and Ramiro Pruneda calling the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, and Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega and Carlos Nava teaming up for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

CFP Marching Bands on ESPN App

For the fifth consecutive year, the halftime marching band performances at the College Football Playoff Semifinals will be available on the ESPN App. The sights and sounds of the Pride of the South Marching Band, Frost Band of the Hour, the Oregon Marching Band and the Indiana University Marching Hundred will be streaming live from their respective College Football Playoff Semifinals via the All-22 view.

Studio Shows Set for Semifinals on ESPN, SEC Network and ACC Network

College GameDay Built by The Home Depot continues its Playoff run with special editions originating from both Playoff Semifinals at 6 p.m. preceding game action. Rece Davis leads the show in his 11th season at the helm, joined at the desk by GameDay analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban. College football insider Pete Thamel and college football betting analyst ‘Stanford Steve’ Coughlin round out the GameDay on-air crew for the semis. ESPN will feature College Football Live at 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday live on-site, with Zubin Mehenti, Joey Galloway, Brock Osweiler, Coughlin and Thamel joining from the field at State Farm Stadium. Friday, Matt Barrie hosts with Roddy Jones, Dvoracek, Coughlin and Thamel from the sidelines at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Ram Trucks Kickoff and Ram Trucks Postgame, as well as the Mercedes-Benz Halftime Report, will provide primetime studio programming surrounding both Playoff Semifinals.

SEC Network will provide comprehensive coverage from Glendale, Ariz. surrounding the College Football Playoff Semifinals as the sixth-ranked Ole Miss Rebels compete in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 8. Thursday’s coverage begins with The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Allstate live from the field at 3 p.m. with Paul Finebaum talking all things SEC. Following TPFS, the crew of Laura Rutledge, Tim Tebow, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Finebaum bring fans all the pre-game analysis on SEC Nation Presented by Allstate, beginning at 6 p.m. Rutledge, Tebow, Harper and Rodgers will recap the first half of action on SECN and following the conclusion of the game, the quartet will provide extension reactions and commentary on SEC Football Final Presented by Allstate.

ACC Network will also deliver comprehensive on‑site coverage surrounding the Miami Hurricanes live from the sidelines of State Farm Stadium in Glendale on both Wednesday, Jan. 7 and Thursday, Jan. 8. Inside ACCess with hosts Andrea Adelson and David Hale kicks things off on Wednesday at 5 p.m., followed by ACC PM with host Taylor Tannebaum and analysts Eric Mac Lain, Eddie Royal, Jimbo Fisher and Roddy Jones at 6 p.m. On game day, ACC Huddle brings fans 90 minutes of pre-game analysis with Tannebaum and Kelsey Riggs Cuff hosting alongside Mac Lain, Royal, Fisher, Jones and Dave Clawson beginning at 6 p.m. Following the final whistle, ACC Huddle Final Score hosted by Riggs Cuff recaps all the key moments from the game.

ESPN and WWE Team Up for Title Belt

ESPN has collaborated with WWE to create a custom WWE x ESPN CFP National Championship Title Belt, a one-of-a-kind piece inspired by host city Miami and featuring the outline of Hard Rock Stadium, palm trees, and college football-inspired design elements, including 136 diamonds representing each Division I FBS program, along with two ESPN CFP shields that will be replaced to represent the two teams competing in the National Championship. The title belt will make its first public appearance with WWE Superstar Nikki Bella on the sideline of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Arizona, Bella’s home state.

The belt will also be on display for fans to take photos and interact with at the ESPN CFP x WWE activation at Playoff Fan Central at the Miami Beach Convention Center from January 16-18, and one lucky fan will also have the chance to win it through an official ESPN sweepstakes. At the activation, fans will also have a chance to choose between their favorite CFP team or WWE Superstar and replicate their entrance with props, music, lighting and smoke.

CFP Advertising Adds Championship Caliber Support

The College Football Playoff continues to be one of the most powerful platforms in live sports for brands. For this year’s Playoff, Disney Advertising Sales brought in 40 new advertisers, including brands from fast-growing categories like AI, while more than half of returning brands increased their investment year over year. Beyond traditional commercials, brands are activating around this year’s CFP through fan-driven storytelling, mixed reality moments, and integrations that feel native to the broadcast and the fan experience, demonstrating why the Playoff has become a can’t-miss moment for brands looking to align with scale, passion, and cultural relevance during the biggest moments of the college football season.

Digital Programming Posts Up for the Postseason

Countdown to the Semifinals presented by AT&T hosted by Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr. will be down on the field at the Fiesta Bowl breaking down the matchups and storylines to keep an eye on for both CFP Semifinals. The trio will be joined by a variety of guests leading up to game time and the show will be available on YouTube, Facebook, and the ESPN App.

Matt Simms, Sam Ravech and Skubie Mageza will host a post-game digital show called The Wrap-Up, at the conclusion of each round. Live from Bristol, Conn. studios, the trio will follow the last game of the day and break down all the action. Available to stream live on YouTube, Facebook and the ESPN App, the show will be live post-game on Jan. 9 and Jan. 19.

Episode 3 of ESPN Original Inside The College Football Playoff Recaps CFP Quarterfinal Action on ESPN+

Twelve teams, eleven games, four rounds, one National Champion. Inside the College Football Playoff returns to ESPN+ for its seventh season following the game’s top teams with an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at this year’s expanded Playoff. The five-part ESPN Original series explores how we got here and captures the moment as players become legends in pursuit of college football history.

Episode 3 – Tuesday, Jan. 6: All-access moments take you inside the preparations as the top four conference champions play their first game of the CFP in the Quarterfinals.

All-access moments take you inside the preparations as the top four conference champions play their first game of the CFP in the Quarterfinals. Episode 4 – Wednesday, Jan. 14: The path through the Playoff only gets harder as the stakes get higher with the four remaining teams battling for their place in the CFP National Championship.

The path through the Playoff only gets harder as the stakes get higher with the four remaining teams battling for their place in the CFP National Championship. Episode 5 – Friday, Jan. 23: Exclusive access provides a fresh look at the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

2025-26 College Football Playoff Semifinal Schedule and Commentators