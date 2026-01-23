ESPN’s ‘Postseason NFL Countdown’, ‘NFL Primetime’ surround NFL’s Conference Championship Sunday

Postseason NFL Countdown begins at Noon ET, leads into AFC Championship game; Jason Kelce joins crew in-studio

Chris Berman and NFL Primetime follow NFC Championship on ESPN and the ESPN app

Comprehensive NFL coverage extends across SportsCenter, NFL Matchup and ESPN digital platforms

ESPN’s multi-platform coverage surrounding the NFL’s Conference Championship Sunday (Jan. 25) will provide in-depth analysis and discussion before and after the AFC and NFC champions are crowned and the Super Bowl LX matchup is determined. Postseason NFL Countdown (Sunday, Noon-3 p.m. ET, ESPN) – with Jason Kelce joining the Sunday NFL Countdown crew – and NFL Primetime (Sunday, approximately 9:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN app), bookend the AFC Championship (Patriots at Broncos, 3 p.m.) and NFC Championship (Rams at Seahawks, 6:30 p.m.).

SportsCenter, which will surround both shows on Sunday, will begin at 7 a.m., following the conclusion of the Australian Open match, while SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt is set to air at 11 p.m. NFL Matchup, additional editions of SportsCenter and content on ESPN digital platforms will add to ESPN’s coverage throughout the weekend.

Postseason NFL Countdown sets the scene

On Postseason NFL Countdown, Kelce joins Mike Greenberg, Rex Ryan, Alex Smith, Tedy Bruschi, Adam Schefter and Erin Dolan in ESPN’s NYC studio, leading into the AFC Championship game. Dan Graziano (Patriots), Sal Paolantonio (Broncos), Kimberley Martin (Rams) and Jeff Darlington (Seahawks) will serve as the NFL national reporters onsite, bringing live reports to viewers throughout the three-hour show.

Postseason NFL Countdown will include in-depth features, showcasing the biggest storylines across the two games:

Drake Maye 1-on-1 with Tedy Bruschi (Part II) – MVP candidate Maye discusses the Patriots’ championship legacy and his drive to add to it in just his second season.

– MVP candidate Maye discusses the Patriots’ championship legacy and his drive to add to it in just his second season. Jarrett Stidham: Defined – With Bo Nix sidelined, Jarrett Stidham steps in as Denver’s quarterback for the biggest game of the season.

– With Bo Nix sidelined, Jarrett Stidham steps in as Denver’s quarterback for the biggest game of the season. Alex Singleton: Warrior – Singleton’s road back defines resilience: after playing through a torn ACL and then undergoing surgery for testicular cancer on Nov. 7, 2025, he was back on the practice field just 19 days later.

– Singleton’s road back defines resilience: after playing through a torn ACL and then undergoing surgery for testicular cancer on Nov. 7, 2025, he was back on the practice field just 19 days later. Bermuda Triangle – Chris Berman sits down with Leonard Williams, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Ernest Jones IV to break down what makes Seattle’s defense so dominant.

NFL Primetime continues as the first show to dissect the Super Bowl matchup

NFL Primetime with Berman and Booger McFarland will air directly following the conclusion of the NFC Championship game, continuing its longstanding tradition of being the first ESPN show to preview the upcoming Super Bowl matchup. The iconic highlight show, which will once again air on ESPN on Championship Sunday, will recap both Conference Championships.

NFL Matchup brings fans the Xs and Os

NFL Matchup will bring fans an in-depth breakdown of the four remaining teams using NFL Films game footage. Hosted by Paolantonio, the show will air on ESPN2 and be available to stream on the ESPN App. On Saturday, NFL Matchup will air at 11:30 a.m., and on Sunday at 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

SportsCenter complements NFL programming

Five hours of SportsCenter will start the day on Sunday, beginning at 7 a.m. on ESPN and leading directly into Postseason NFL Countdown. Herm Edwards and Damien Woody will contribute from ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Conn., with reporters joining remotely from both game locations. At the end of the day, Tim Hasselbeck will be in-studio for SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt.

Additionally, on Saturday morning, ESPN’s flagship show will air for four hours, beginning at 7 a.m. on ESPN. Edwards will be joined by Jeremy Fowler in-studio and Louis Riddick, virtually.

ESPN digital platforms add robust perspective on Conference Championship game angles

ESPN digital platforms will include coverage from various NFL reporters and analysts on ESPN.com. Highlights include:

Super Bowl LX, Pro Bowl Games coverage

Conference Championship Sunday coverage will lead into ESPN’s Super Bowl LX coverage, which includes the 2025 Pro Bowl Games. Additional information is forthcoming and will be available on ESPN Press Room.

-30-