ESPN’s second most-watched NBA regular season ever

ESPN networks have carried seven of the top 10 most-viewed games this season according to Nielsen

Substantial viewership across ESPN NBA studio programming, including Inside the NBA, NBA Countdown and NBA Today

ESPN has delivered its second most-watched NBA regular season ever through Christmas, according to Nielsen Big Data + Panel. Through 21 games, the NBA on ESPN networks is averaging 2.6M viewers, up 35 percent from last season. Viewership for the 2025-26 regular season trails only the 2010-11 campaign. It excludes the 2011-12 and 2020-21 seasons, which were both shortened and had non-traditional schedules.

ESPN’s coverage of the NBA has also delivered significant year over year growth in key demographics this season. Through 21 games, viewership among P2-17 is up 45 percent, while viewership among women is up 47 percent. Additionally, Hispanic viewership is up 37 percent.

Overall, ESPN networks have carried seven of the top 10 most-watched NBA games this season according to Nielsen, including all five Christmas games – three of which averaged more than 6M viewers for the first time ever. For more information on ESPN’s most-watched NBA Christmas in seven years, visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

Studio coverage

ESPN has also generated substantial viewership for its NBA studio programming this season. Through Christmas, Inside the NBA is averaging 1.2M viewers across ESPN and ABC. NBA Countdown is averaging 582K viewers so far this season, up 20 percent from last year’s regular season average. In addition, NBA Today – ESPN’s weekday studio offering – is averaging 361K viewers this season, an increase of 26 percent from this time last year.

