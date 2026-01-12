Four exclusive games this week on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

­ Tuesday Doubleheader on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu: Carolina Hurricanes vs. St. Louis Blues at 7:30 p.m. ET and Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Utah Mammoth at 10 p.m.

ESPN Doubleheader on Thursday: Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m. and Maple Leafs vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 9:30 p.m.

The Point returns Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

All NHL on ESPN games stream on the ESPN App via DTC or pay TV authentication

41 NHL Power Play out-of-market games streaming on ESPN+ this week

The NHL season continues this week with four exclusive games across ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. The puck drops Tuesday, Jan. 13, for an ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu doubleheader featuring Seth Jarvis and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes facing off against Robert Thomas and the St. Louis Blues at 7:30 p.m. ET. Later at 10 p.m., Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs take on Dylan Guenther and the Utah Mammoth for an interconference matchup.

Exclusive action continues Thursday with an ESPN doubleheader beginning at 7 p.m. in a Battle of Pennsylvania featuring Trevor Zegras and the Philadelphia Flyers facing Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Later at 9:30 p.m., Mitch Marner and the Vegas Golden Knights host the Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena.

Stream NHL on the ESPN App All Season Long

Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, integrated ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators Tue, Jan 13 7:30 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Carolina Hurricanes at St. Louis Blues Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: T.J. Oshie Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Arda Öcal, John Tortorella 10 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Toronto Maple Leafs atUtah Mammoth Play-by-Play: Roxy Bernstein Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Arda Öcal, John Tortorella Thu, Jan 15 4:30 p.m. NHL on ESPN YouTube, Facebook, ESPN App The Drop Presented by Discover Hosts: Arda Öcal, T.J. Oshie 6 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point Host: John Buccigross Analysts: T.J. Oshie, P.K. Subban Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan Contributor: Arda Öcal 7 p.m. ESPN Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Kevin Weekes Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, T.J. Oshie, P.K. Subban, Emily Kaplan, Arda Öcal 9:30 p.m. ESPN Toronto Maple Leafs at Vegas Golden Knights Play-by-Play: Steve Levy Analyst: Ray Ferraro Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, T.J. Oshie, P.K. Subban, Emily Kaplan, Arda Öcal

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 48 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on the ESPN App – available to all ESPN DTC subscribers – throughout the season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up or authenticate your eligible Pay TV subscription, visit stream.espn.com/nhl.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis.

