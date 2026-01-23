Historic back-to-back stretch: ESPN delivers its No. 1 and No. 8 most-watched events ever on consecutive days

NFL Divisional Round draws 38 million viewers; College Football Playoff National Championship delivers 30.1 million

More than 80 million fans watched 18.7 billion minutes during 48-hour window

January momentum continues ESPN’s strong performance in 2025

In a historic back-to-back stretch, ESPN delivered two of the largest audiences in its nearly 50-year history, reaching more than 80 million fans over an impressive 48-hour span.

On Sunday, January 18, ESPN’s NFL Divisional Round game (Texans-Patriots) drew a record-setting 38 million viewers — ESPN’s most-watched telecast ever. Just 24 hours later, 30.1 million viewers tuned in for the College Football Playoff National Championship (Miami–Indiana) on Monday, January 19, marking the eighth-largest audience in ESPN history.

“The NFL Divisional playoff and the national championship delivered extraordinary back‑to‑back days for ESPN and The Walt Disney Company, showcasing two of the most‑watched events in our history,” said ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro. “We are grateful to our partners at the NFL and the College Football Playoff, as these audiences reflect the strength of those relationships and underscore the power of live sports — and the passion of football fans everywhere.”

Across Sunday and Monday, fans consumed 18.7 billion total minutes across ESPN, ABC and ESPN2 — a 28% increase from last season’s Divisional Round game and Championship Monday on the same networks. During this two-day window, ESPN networks captured 60% of all U.S. sports viewership.

Driven by Championship Monday’s performance, ESPN averaged 5.7 million viewers during every minute of programming throughout the day.

Beyond the record-setting averages, ESPN’s Divisional Round broadcast delivered Disney’s most-watched sporting event outside of the Super Bowl. The College Football Playoff National Championship ranked as the most-viewed non-NFL sports telecast since Game 7 of the 2016 World Series. More on both viewerships can be found here and here.

ESPN’s Strong Start to 2026 Follows Remarkable 2025 Performance

This historic two-day run continues a remarkable year of momentum for ESPN. In 2025, ESPN achieved its most-watched year in more than a decade across ESPN and ‘ESPN on ABC,’ with 621 billion minutes consumed. The network also posted its highest average minute audience since 2017 at 790,000 viewers, and led the industry with a 35 percent sports share across ESPN networks. These milestones were fueled by ESPN’s unmatched lineup of signature events, championship moments, and compelling studio programming.

Please Note: All metrics are based on Nielsen Big Data + Panel.

