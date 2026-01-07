In 2025, fans power ESPN and ‘ESPN on ABC’ to its most-watched year in over a decade

Across ESPN & ‘ESPN on ABC’, fans delivered most-watched year since 2014

ESPN’s average minute audience climbed to highest level since 2017

ESPN networks increased industry-leading sports share to 35 percent, up from 31 percent in 2024

ESPN closed out 2025 with numerous viewership milestones, including its most-watched year in over a decade across ESPN and ‘ESPN on ABC’ with 621 billion minutes, ESPN’s highest average minute audience since 2017 with 790,000, and an industry-leading sports share of 35 percent across ESPN networks. These successes were fueled by ESPN’s unmatched slate of signature events, championship moments, and compelling studio content.

ESPN and ‘ESPN on ABC’ saw most-watched year in over a decade

In 2025, fans combined for 621 billion minutes watched across ESPN and ‘ESPN on ABC,’ marking the best performance since 2014 and up 15 percent year-over-year.

ESPN’s average minute audience climbed to highest level since 2017

ESPN on its own delivered its best average minute audience since 2017, with the primary network averaging 790,000 viewers every minute over the 365 days of 2025, up 18 percent year-over-year.

ESPN networks led sports share across all Nielsen-measured networks

Adding in all of ESPN’s Nielsen-rated platforms, ESPN networks led the way with 35 percent of all sports viewing, up from 31 percent in 2024, drawing more than the next two network groups combined.

On television, ESPN remained the top individual network with a 20 percent share of sports viewing, up from 17.5 percent in 2024.

ESPN’s strong television viewership is in addition to its continued digital successes. Full 2025 details on ESPN Digital and Social performance will be announced next month.

Please Note: All metrics are based on Nielsen Big Data + Panel.

Media Contacts:

Andy Hall ([email protected])

Michael Skarka ([email protected])