LALIGA, Bundesliga, Eredivisie and Women’s Super League on ESPN networks this weekend

LALIGA Matchday 22: FC Barcelona and Real Madrid locked in close race for the title

Approaching Matchday 22, FC Barcelona (52 points) and Real Madrid (51) are in a close race for the league title as the two top clubs continue LALIGA action this weekend on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. On Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and FC Barcelona host Elche CF, live on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, looking for maximum three points to increase their lead atop the league standings. Rob Palmer and Stewart Robson and reporter Gemma Soler will call the match in English, with Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Bisca and reporter Moises Llorens on the Spanish call.

On Sunday at 8 a.m. ET, Kylian Mbappé, Vini Jr. and Real Madrid host Rayo Vallecano on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. The hosts look to build on last weekend’s win and continue their push at the top of the LALIGA table. Adrian Healey, Alex Pareja, and reporter Sid Lowe will provide English commentary, while Ricardo Ortiz and Mario Kempes will call the action in Spanish.

ESPN FC will provide pregame and postgame coverage surrounding the matches on ESPN+.

LALIGA – Matchday 22:

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Jan 30 3 p.m. Espanyol vs. Alaves ESPN+, Deportes Sat, Jan 31 8 a.m. Real Oviedo vs. Girona ESPN+, Deportes 10:15 a.m. Osasuna vs. Villarreal ESPN+, Deportes 12:30 p.m. Levante vs. Atletico de Madrid ESPN+, Deportes 3 p.m. Elche CF vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+, Deportes Sun, Feb 1 8 a.m. Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, Deportes 10:15 a.m. Real Betis vs. Valencia ESPN+, Deportes 12:30 p.m. Getafe vs. Celta de Vigo ESPN+, Deportes 3 p.m. Athletic Club vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+, Deportes Mon, Feb 2 3 p.m. Mallorca vs. Sevilla ESPN+

*Subject to change

Bundesliga Matchday 19: Hamburger SV vs. FC Bayern München, Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on the ESPN App

On Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, league-leading FC Bayern München, led by a triad of goal-scoring forwards – Harry Kane (21 goals), Michael Olise (11), and Luis Dias (9) – visit Hamburger SV in one of the Bundesliga’s key Matchday 19 games.

Borussia Dortmund hosts 1. FC Heidenheim in a key Bundesliga clash live on ESPN+ Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, as both teams fight for crucial points in the race for the top of the table.

Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz: Saturday’s whip-around Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+ beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET, includes live look-ins at Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen, SV Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach, TSG Hoffenheim vs. 1. FC Union Berlin, FC Augsburg vs. FC St. Pauli and 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. RB Leipzig.

Bundesliga – Matchday 19 schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Jan 30 2:30 p.m. 1. FC Köln vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+ Sat, Jan 31 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. SV Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs. 1. FC Union Berlin ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC Augsburg vs. FC St. Pauli ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Hamburger SV vs. FC Bayern München ESPN+ Sun, Feb 1 9:30 a.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. Sport-Club Freiburg ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. 1. FC Heidenheim ESPN+

*Subject to change

Dutch Eredivisie: U.S. stars and PSV’s Ricardo Pepi and Sergiño Dest headline Dutch soccer on the ESPN App

American standouts Ricardo Pepi and Sergiño Dest and league-leading PSV Eindhoven face Feyenoord Rotterdam – a matchup between the top-two clubs – on ESPN+, Sunday at 8:30 a.m.

Matchday 21 Dutch Eredivise schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Sat, Jan 31 10:30 a.m. AZ Alkmaar vs. NEC Nijmegen ESPN+ 3 p.m. Sparta Rotterdam vs. FC Groningen ESPN+ Sun, Feb 1 6:15 a.m. Excelsior vs. Ajax Amsterdam ESPN+ 8:30 a.m. PSV Eindhoven vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam ESPN+

*Subject to change

Women’s Super League: U.S. Stars go head-to-head as Chelsea take on Arsenal

Chelsea FC, led by U.S. Women’s National Team standouts Catarina Macario, Naomi Girma, and Mia Fishel, face off against Manchester City, featuring American international Sam Coffey, in a marquee Women’s Super League matchup this weekend. The two top contenders meet on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET, live on ESPN+.

WSL Week 14 on ESPN+ schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Sun, Feb 1 6:55 a.m. Manchester United vs. Liverpool ESPN+ 6:55 a.m. West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Manchester City vs. Chelsea ESPN+

*Subject to change