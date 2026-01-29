LALIGA, Bundesliga, Eredivisie and Women’s Super League on ESPN networks this weekend

Photo of Caitlin Foley Caitlin Foley21 hours ago

LALIGA Matchday 22: FC Barcelona and Real Madrid locked in close race for the title  

Approaching Matchday 22, FC Barcelona (52 points) and Real Madrid (51) are in a close race for the league title as the two top clubs continue LALIGA action this weekend on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. On Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and FC Barcelona host Elche CF, live on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, looking for maximum three points to increase their lead atop the league standings. Rob Palmer and Stewart Robson and reporter Gemma Soler will call the match in English, with Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Bisca and reporter Moises Llorens on the Spanish call.  

On Sunday at 8 a.m. ET, Kylian Mbappé, Vini Jr. and Real Madrid host Rayo Vallecano on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. The hosts look to build on last weekend’s win and continue their push at the top of the LALIGA table. Adrian Healey, Alex Pareja, and reporter Sid Lowe will provide English commentary, while Ricardo Ortiz and Mario Kempes will call the action in Spanish. 

ESPN FC will provide pregame and postgame coverage surrounding the matches on ESPN+.  

LALIGA – Matchday 22: 

Date  Time (ET)  Match  Network(s) 
Fri, Jan 30  3 p.m.  Espanyol vs. Alaves  ESPN+, Deportes 
Sat, Jan 31  8 a.m.  Real Oviedo vs. Girona  ESPN+, Deportes 
10:15 a.m.  Osasuna vs. Villarreal  ESPN+, Deportes 
12:30 p.m.  Levante vs. Atletico de Madrid  ESPN+, Deportes 
3 p.m.  Elche CF vs. FC Barcelona  ESPN+, Deportes 
Sun, Feb 1  8 a.m.  Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano  ESPN+, Deportes 
10:15 a.m.  Real Betis vs. Valencia  ESPN+, Deportes 
12:30 p.m.  Getafe vs. Celta de Vigo  ESPN+, Deportes 
3 p.m.  Athletic Club vs. Real Sociedad  ESPN+, Deportes 
Mon, Feb 2  3 p.m.  Mallorca vs. Sevilla  ESPN+ 

*Subject to change 

Bundesliga Matchday 19: Hamburger SV vs. FC Bayern München, Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on the ESPN App 

On Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, league-leading FC Bayern München, led by a triad of goal-scoring forwards – Harry Kane (21 goals), Michael Olise (11), and Luis Dias (9) – visit Hamburger SV in one of the Bundesliga’s key Matchday 19 games.    

Borussia Dortmund hosts 1. FC Heidenheim in a key Bundesliga clash live on ESPN+ Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, as both teams fight for crucial points in the race for the top of the table. 

Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz: Saturday’s whip-around Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+ beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET, includes live look-ins at Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayer 04 LeverkusenSV Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach, TSG Hoffenheim vs. 1. FC Union Berlin, FC Augsburg vs. FC St. Pauli and 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. RB Leipzig. 

Bundesliga – Matchday 19 schedule:  

Date  Time (ET)  Match  Network(s) 
Fri, Jan 30  2:30 p.m.  1. FC Köln vs. VfL Wolfsburg   ESPN+ 
Sat, Jan 31  9:20 a.m.  Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz  ESPN+ 
9:30 a.m.  Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen  ESPN+ 
9:30 a.m.  SV Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach  ESPN+ 
9:30 a.m.  TSG Hoffenheim vs. 1. FC Union Berlin  ESPN+ 
9:30 a.m.  FC Augsburg vs. FC St. Pauli  ESPN+ 
9:30 a.m.  1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. RB Leipzig  ESPN+ 
12:30 p.m.  Hamburger SV vs. FC Bayern München  ESPN+ 
Sun, Feb 1  9:30 a.m.  VfB Stuttgart vs. Sport-Club Freiburg  ESPN+ 
11:30 a.m.  Borussia Dortmund vs. 1. FC Heidenheim   ESPN+ 

 *Subject to change 

Dutch Eredivisie: U.S. stars and PSV’s Ricardo Pepi and Sergiño Dest headline Dutch soccer on the ESPN App
American standouts Ricardo Pepi and Sergiño Dest and league-leading PSV Eindhoven face Feyenoord Rotterdam – a matchup between the top-two clubs – on ESPN+, Sunday at 8:30 a.m. 

Matchday 21 Dutch Eredivise schedule: 

Date  Time (ET)  Match  Network(s) 
Sat, Jan 31  10:30 a.m.  AZ Alkmaar vs. NEC Nijmegen  ESPN+ 
3 p.m.  Sparta Rotterdam vs. FC Groningen  ESPN+ 
Sun, Feb 1  6:15 a.m.  Excelsior vs. Ajax Amsterdam   ESPN+ 
8:30 a.m.  PSV Eindhoven vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam  ESPN+ 

 *Subject to change 

Women’s Super League: U.S. Stars go head-to-head as Chelsea take on Arsenal 

Chelsea FC, led by U.S. Women’s National Team standouts Catarina Macario, Naomi Girma, and Mia Fishel, face off against Manchester City, featuring American international Sam Coffey, in a marquee Women’s Super League matchup this weekend. The two top contenders meet on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET, live on ESPN+. 

WSL Week 14 on ESPN+ schedule: 

Date  Time (ET)  Match  Network(s) 
Sun, Feb 1  6:55 a.m.  Manchester United vs. Liverpool  ESPN+ 
6:55 a.m.  West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur  ESPN+ 
9:30 a.m.  Manchester City vs. Chelsea  ESPN+ 

*Subject to change 

