LALIGA, Bundesliga, Eredivisie and Women’s Super League on ESPN networks this weekend
LALIGA Matchday 22: FC Barcelona and Real Madrid locked in close race for the title
Approaching Matchday 22, FC Barcelona (52 points) and Real Madrid (51) are in a close race for the league title as the two top clubs continue LALIGA action this weekend on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. On Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and FC Barcelona host Elche CF, live on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, looking for maximum three points to increase their lead atop the league standings. Rob Palmer and Stewart Robson and reporter Gemma Soler will call the match in English, with Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Bisca and reporter Moises Llorens on the Spanish call.
On Sunday at 8 a.m. ET, Kylian Mbappé, Vini Jr. and Real Madrid host Rayo Vallecano on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. The hosts look to build on last weekend’s win and continue their push at the top of the LALIGA table. Adrian Healey, Alex Pareja, and reporter Sid Lowe will provide English commentary, while Ricardo Ortiz and Mario Kempes will call the action in Spanish.
ESPN FC will provide pregame and postgame coverage surrounding the matches on ESPN+.
LALIGA – Matchday 22:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Network(s)
|Fri, Jan 30
|3 p.m.
|Espanyol vs. Alaves
|ESPN+, Deportes
|Sat, Jan 31
|8 a.m.
|Real Oviedo vs. Girona
|ESPN+, Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Osasuna vs. Villarreal
|ESPN+, Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Levante vs. Atletico de Madrid
|ESPN+, Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Elche CF vs. FC Barcelona
|ESPN+, Deportes
|Sun, Feb 1
|8 a.m.
|Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano
|ESPN+, Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Real Betis vs. Valencia
|ESPN+, Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Getafe vs. Celta de Vigo
|ESPN+, Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Athletic Club vs. Real Sociedad
|ESPN+, Deportes
|Mon, Feb 2
|3 p.m.
|Mallorca vs. Sevilla
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Bundesliga Matchday 19: Hamburger SV vs. FC Bayern München, Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on the ESPN App
On Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, league-leading FC Bayern München, led by a triad of goal-scoring forwards – Harry Kane (21 goals), Michael Olise (11), and Luis Dias (9) – visit Hamburger SV in one of the Bundesliga’s key Matchday 19 games.
Borussia Dortmund hosts 1. FC Heidenheim in a key Bundesliga clash live on ESPN+ Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, as both teams fight for crucial points in the race for the top of the table.
Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz: Saturday’s whip-around Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+ beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET, includes live look-ins at Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen, SV Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach, TSG Hoffenheim vs. 1. FC Union Berlin, FC Augsburg vs. FC St. Pauli and 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. RB Leipzig.
Bundesliga – Matchday 19 schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Network(s)
|Fri, Jan 30
|2:30 p.m.
|1. FC Köln vs. VfL Wolfsburg
|ESPN+
|Sat, Jan 31
|9:20 a.m.
|Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|SV Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|TSG Hoffenheim vs. 1. FC Union Berlin
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|FC Augsburg vs. FC St. Pauli
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. RB Leipzig
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Hamburger SV vs. FC Bayern München
|ESPN+
|Sun, Feb 1
|9:30 a.m.
|VfB Stuttgart vs. Sport-Club Freiburg
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|Borussia Dortmund vs. 1. FC Heidenheim
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Dutch Eredivisie: U.S. stars and PSV’s Ricardo Pepi and Sergiño Dest headline Dutch soccer on the ESPN App
American standouts Ricardo Pepi and Sergiño Dest and league-leading PSV Eindhoven face Feyenoord Rotterdam – a matchup between the top-two clubs – on ESPN+, Sunday at 8:30 a.m.
Matchday 21 Dutch Eredivise schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Network(s)
|Sat, Jan 31
|10:30 a.m.
|AZ Alkmaar vs. NEC Nijmegen
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Sparta Rotterdam vs. FC Groningen
|ESPN+
|Sun, Feb 1
|6:15 a.m.
|Excelsior vs. Ajax Amsterdam
|ESPN+
|8:30 a.m.
|PSV Eindhoven vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Women’s Super League: U.S. Stars go head-to-head as Chelsea take on Arsenal
Chelsea FC, led by U.S. Women’s National Team standouts Catarina Macario, Naomi Girma, and Mia Fishel, face off against Manchester City, featuring American international Sam Coffey, in a marquee Women’s Super League matchup this weekend. The two top contenders meet on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET, live on ESPN+.
WSL Week 14 on ESPN+ schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Network(s)
|Sun, Feb 1
|6:55 a.m.
|Manchester United vs. Liverpool
|ESPN+
|6:55 a.m.
|West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Manchester City vs. Chelsea
|ESPN+
*Subject to change