LALIGA, Bundesliga, Eredivisie and Women’s Super League on ESPN networks this weekend

LALIGA action continues this weekend on ESPN networks, with top clubs in action. On Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, Real Madrid visit Villarreal in a match between the top three teams in LALIGA, live on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. After two straight victories following a disastrous Copa del Rey Round of 16 exit, Real Madrid face a crucial test against Villarreal, with both clubs firmly in the title race. Rob Palmer and Stewart Robson will call the match in English, with Ricardo Ortiz and Mario Kempes on the Spanish call.

FC Barcelona looks to bounce back after last weekend’s loss at Real Sociedad when they host Real Oviedo on Sunday at 10:15 a.m. ET on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. Adrian Healey, Alex Pareja and reporter Gemma Soler (English) and Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Bisca and reporter Moises Llorens (Spanish) will call the match.

ESPN FC will provide pregame and postgame coverage surrounding the matches on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

LALIGA – Matchday 21 :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Jan 23 3 p.m. Levante vs. Elche ESPN+, Deportes Sat, Jan 24 8 a.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Osasuna ESPN+, Deportes 10:15 a.m. Valencia vs. Espanyol ESPN+, Deportes 12:30 p.m. Sevilla vs. Athletic Club ESPN+, Deportes 3 p.m. Villarreal vs. Real Madrid ESPN+, Deportes Sun, Jan 25 8 a.m. Atletico de Madrid vs. Mallorca ESPN+, Deportes 10:15 a.m. Barcelona vs. Oviedo ESPN+, Deportes 12:30 p.m. Real Sociedad vs. Celta ESPN+, Deportes 3 p.m. Alaves vs. Betis ESPN+, Deportes Mon, Jan 26 3 p.m. Girona vs. Getafe ESPN+, Deportes

*Subject to change

Bundesliga: 1. FC St. Paul vs. Hamburger on Friday on the ESPN App

Local rivals FC St. Pauli and Hamburger SV face off in the Hamburg derby live on ESPN+ Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET, in English and Spanish– one of Germany’s most passionate matchups.

Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz: Saturday’s whip-around Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+ beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET, includes live look-ins at FC Bayern München vs. FC Augsburg, 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. RB Leipzig, 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. VfL Wolfsburg, Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. SV Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt vs. TSG Hoffenheim.

Bundesliga – Matchday 18 schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Jan 23 2:30 p.m. FC St. Pauli vs. Hamburger SV ESPN+ Sat, Jan 24 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC Bayern München vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+ Sun, Jan 18 9:30 a.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. 1. FC Köln ESPN+

*Subject to change

Dutch Eredivisie: U.S. stars and PSV’s Ricardo Pepi and Sergiño Dest headline Dutch soccer on the ESPN App

American standouts Ricardo Pepi and Sergiño Dest and league-leading PSV Eindhoven face NAC Breda on ESPN+ on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Matchday 20 Dutch Eredivisie schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Sat, Jan 17 10:30 a.m. Ajax Amsterdam vs. FC Volendam ESPN+ 2 p.m. PSV Eindhoven vs. NAC Breda ESPN+ Sun, Jan 18 6:15 a.m. Telstar vs. AZ Alkmaar ESPN+ 10:45 a.m. Feyenoord Rotterdam vs. Heracles Almelo ESPN+

*Subject to change

Women’s Super League: U.S. Stars go head-to-head as Chelsea take on Arsenal

Chelsea FC, led by U.S. Women’s National Team standouts Catarina Macario, Naomi Girma, and Mia Fishel, face off against Arsenal, featuring fellow Americans Emily Fox and Jenna Nighswonger, in the marquee Women’s Super League clash this weekend. The two top contenders meet on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. ET, live on ESPN+.

WSL Week 13 on ESPN+ schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Jan 23 2 p.m. Everton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion ESPN+ Sat, Jan 24 7:30 a.m. Chelsea vs. Arsenal ESPN+ Sun, Jan 25 6:55 a.m. Aston Villa vs. Manchester United ESPN+ 6:55 a.m. London City Lionesses vs. Manchester City ESPN+

*Subject to change