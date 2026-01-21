MLB on ABC: Boston Red Sox host New York Yankees in exclusive matinee presentation on June 27

ESPN today announced three marquee Major League Baseball regular season games that will air exclusively on ABC during the 2026 season, showcasing the sport’s iconic rivalries and compelling matchups. The ABC games are part of ESPN and MLB’s innovative new rights agreement.

The ABC weekend schedule is highlighted by an exclusive matinee presentation of the New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox game on Saturday, June 27, at 1 p.m. ET. In addition, the Chicago Cubs will make two appearances on ABC, including a Sunday, August 16 contest against their historic rivals, the St. Louis Cardinals. The schedule is below.

MLB on ABC 2026 Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Networks Sun, June 14 3 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants ABC, ESPN App Sat, June 27 1 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox ABC, ESPN App Sun, Aug. 16 3 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs ABC, ESPN App

ESPN’s MLB coverage will continue to feature industry-leading production, expert analysis, and comprehensive storytelling. Additional details, including game commentators and surrounding coverage, will be announced at a later date.



ESPN will begin its new 30-game regular season slate on Wednesday, April 15 – Jackie Robinson Day – when it exclusively airs the New York Mets vs. reigning World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers game at 10 p.m. ET.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

