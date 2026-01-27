Royal Rumble to exclusively stream in the U.S. on the ESPN App Saturday, January 31

Undisputed WWE Championship match: Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

30-Superstar Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches set the stage for WrestleMania 42, featuring top stars including Bron Breakker, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns

AJ Styles puts his career on the line against Gunther

Royal Rumble will exclusively stream in the U.S. on the ESPN App on Saturday, January 31, from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Premium Live Event starts at 2 p.m. ET, with the pre-event show beginning at noon and the post-event show immediately following Royal Rumble. The event is available exclusively to fans with a subscription to the ESPN Unlimited plan — either directly or through a traditional pay TV package — on the ESPN App.

Royal Rumble will feature the iconic 30-Superstar Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches, with the winners earning championship opportunities at WrestleMania 42. Top WWE stars including Bron Breakker, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will compete for their chance to headline the “Grandest Stage of Them All.” The card will also include a high-stakes Undisputed WWE Championship Match as champion Drew McIntyre defends his title against Sami Zayn. In addition, AJ Styles will put his career on the line against “The Ring General” Gunther.

Royal Rumble Card



30-Superstar Men’s Royal Rumble match

30-Superstar Women’s Royal Rumble match

Undisputed WWE Championship match

Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

AJ Styles vs. Gunther

Card subject to change

All WWE Premium Live Events, along with pre-event and post-event shows, are available to all fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan, which can be accessed as part of select MVPD subscriptions or directly through the ESPN App. Subscribers to ESPN’s Unlimited plan also have the option of watching WWE PLEs on Disney+.

Additionally, ESPN.com will provide comprehensive coverage of WWE Royal Rumble, including previews, real-time results, live file coverage of Friday Night SmackDown and Royal Rumble by Arda Öcal, post-event analysis and features highlighting the key storylines on the Road to WrestleMania. Andreas Hale will make his predictions for the two nights of WrestleMania going into Saturday’s Royal Rumble.

ESPN Social will also support Royal Rumble coverage with a continued multi-week social strategy across ESPN, SportsCenter and ESPN Ringside, featuring original storytelling from Arda Öcal and custom digital edits. Coverage will include influencer and talent collaborations with the Haroon Twins, along with on-site watch party activations at Cosm LA.

ESPN platforms will feature an extensive lineup of WWE Superstars and personalities throughout Royal Rumble week, with appearances spanning morning, afternoon and evening studio programming. WWE talent will join shows across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, as well as digital platforms, to preview the Premium Live Event and provide real-time reaction.

WWE Superstars and personalities on ESPN this week

Day Show / Platform Talent & Notes Tuesday Get Up The Miz SportsCenter (2 p.m. ET) The Miz Wednesday Unsportsmanlike Paul “Triple H” Levesque Get Up Paul “Triple H” Levesque First Take Paul Heyman SportsCenter (2 p.m. ET) Jey Uso Ahora o Nunca Stephanie Vaquer Thursday Unsportsmanlike (in studio) Seth Rollins Get Up (in studio) Seth Rollins First Take (in studio) Seth Rollins Friday Get Up Cody Rhodes First Take Becky Lynch Royal Rumble Kickoff Show (2–3 p.m. ET, ESPN2) PLE preview special SportsCenter: SmackDown post-segment WWE-focused post-SmackDown coverage Saturday SportsCenter (7–10 a.m. ET) Paul “Triple H” Levesque & Cody Rhodes

All of ESPN’s WWE Premium Live Events are available to watch on demand on the ESPN App for fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

