SEC Network presents complete coverage of the College Football Playoff Semifinals

As the sixth-ranked Ole Miss Rebels take the field in the College Football Playoff Semifinals, SEC Network is set to provide comprehensive coverage surrounding the VRBO Fiesta Bowl.

Coverage kicks off Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. ET from Charlotte as SEC Now Presented by Allstate covers press conferences from Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding and Miami head coach Mario Cristobal. Peter Burns and Chris Doering bring fans live reactions from the pressers and gear viewers up for Thursday’s matchup.

Wednesday afternoon, The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Allstate is live from Glendale, Ariz. at 3 p.m. ET as Paul Finebaum and guests talk all things SEC football ahead of kickoff between the Rebels and the 10th-ranked Hurricanes.

Thursday’s on-site coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET with The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Allstate. The show will feature Finebaum and guests prepping fans for the bout later that evening.

Immediately following TPFS, Finebaum joins Laura Rutledge, Tim Tebow, Jordan Rodgers and Roman Harper for SEC Nation Presented by Allstate at 6 p.m. Rutledge leads the way as the crew brings fans all the pre-game analysis, stories and highlights needed ahead of kickoff.

Throughout the game, SEC Network will air an alt-cast of the top-10 battle, featuring audio from the Ole Miss hometown radio crew.

During halftime, Rutledge, Tebow, Rodgers, Harper and Finebaum will give their analysis on the first half and what the Rebels need to do throughout the second half to secure a spot in the CFP Championship.

Wrapping up the weekend’s coverage, Rutledge, Tebow, Rodgers and Harper will be live on SEC Football Final Presented by Allstate following the game. Fans can tune in for immediate reactions and analysis following the day’s results.

2026 SEC Network Programming Schedule: College Football Playoff Semifinals

Date Time (ET) Show Location Network Wed, Jan 7 10:30 a.m. SEC Now Presented by Allstate

Peter Burns, Chris Doering Charlotte, N.C. SEC Network 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Allstate

Paul Finebaum & guests Glendale, Ariz. SEC Network Thu, Jan 8 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Allstate

Paul Finebaum & guests Glendale, Ariz. SEC Network 6 p.m. SEC Nation Presented by Allstate

Laura Rutledge, Tim Tebow, Jordan Rodgers, Roman Harper, Paul Finebaum Glendale, Ariz. SEC Network 7:30 p.m. Altcast: No. 10 Miami vs. 6 Ole Miss

Audio from Ole Miss hometown radio Glendale, Ariz. SEC Network Halftime Halftime Show live from the Fiesta Bowl

Laura Rutledge, Tim Tebow, Jordan Rodgers, Roman Harper, Paul Finebaum Glendale, Ariz. SEC Network Postgame SEC Football Final Presented by Allstate

Laura Rutledge, Tim Tebow, Jordan Rodgers, Roman Harper Glendale, Ariz. SEC Network

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 22 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Marty & McGee, Read & React and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as the Emmy Award-winning TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. Follow SEC Network on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter/X.