Three exclusive games this week on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

Tuesday on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu: New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders at 7:30 p.m. ET

Islanders vs. Nashville Predators on Thursday at 8 p.m. on ESPN, Disney+ and Hulu

ABC Hockey Saturday continues: New York Rangers vs. Boston Bruins at 1 p.m.

The Point returns Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

All NHL on ESPN games stream on the ESPN App via DTC or pay TV authentication

44 NHL Power Play out-of-market games streaming on ESPN+ this week

The NHL season continues this week with three exclusive games across ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. The puck drops Tuesday, Jan. 6, for a Metropolitan Division matchup between Jack Hughes, who was recently named to the Team USA Men’s Hockey 2026 roster, and the New Jersey Devils facing off against 2025 No. 1 draft pick Matthew Schaefer and the New York Islanders at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.

Exclusive action continues Thursday in prime time with Mathew Barzal and the Islanders taking on Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators at 8 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.

ABC Hockey Saturday continues with an Original Six matchup as the New York Rangers and Artemi Panarin face David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins at 1 p.m. on ABC.

Stream NHL on the ESPN App All Season Long

Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, integrated ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package.

Exclusive NHL games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators Tue, Jan 6 4:30 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point Host: John Buccigross Analyst: AJ Mleczko 7:30 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders Play-by-Play: Steve Levy Analyst: P.K. Subban Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, AJ Mleczko Thu, Jan 8 8 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu New York Islanders at Nashville Predators Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Kevin Weekes Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, AJ Mleczko Sat, Jan 10 12:30 p.m. ABC ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame Show Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban Contributor: Arda Öcal 1 p.m. ABC New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 48 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on the ESPN App – available to all ESPN DTC subscribers – throughout the season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up or authenticate your eligible Pay TV subscription, visit stream.espn.com/nhl.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

ESPN+

[email protected]