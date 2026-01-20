Three exclusive NHL games this week on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

­­ Thursday doubleheader: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu and Detroit Red Wings vs. Minnesota Wild at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

Friday on ESPN: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Chicago Blackhawks at 7 p.m.

The Point returns Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

All NHL on ESPN games stream on the ESPN App via DTC or pay TV authentication

43 NHL Power Play out-of-market games streaming on ESPN+ this week

The NHL season continues this week with three exclusive games across ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. The puck drops Thursday, January 22, with action beginning on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu as the Chicago Blackhawks and Connor Bedard take on the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes and Sebastian Aho at 7 p.m. ET. Later at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN, the Detroit Red Wings and Alex DeBrincat face Quinn Hughes and the Minnesota Wild.

Exclusive action continues Friday on ESPN with the Atlantic Division-leading Tampa Bay Lightning and Nikita Kucherov facing the Blackhawks at 7 p.m..

Stream NHL on the ESPN App All Season Long

Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, integrated ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators Thu, Jan 22 6 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point Host: Steve Levy Analyst: John Tortorella Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan 7 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Chicago Blackhawks at Carolina Hurricanes Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Kevin Weekes Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, John Tortorella, Emily Kaplan 9:30 p.m. ESPN Detroit Red Wings at Minnesota Wild Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: T.J. Oshie Reporter: Leah Hextall Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, John Tortorella, Emily Kaplan Fri, Jan 23 7 p.m. ESPN Tampa Bay Lightning at Chicago Blackhawks Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: AJ Mleczko Reporter: Leah Hextall Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, John Tortorella

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 48 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on the ESPN App – available to all ESPN DTC subscribers – throughout the season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up or authenticate your eligible Pay TV subscription, visit stream.espn.com/nhl.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis.

