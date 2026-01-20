Three exclusive NHL games this week on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo7 hours ago
  • ­­Thursday doubleheader: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu and Detroit Red Wings vs. Minnesota Wild at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN
  • Friday on ESPN: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Chicago Blackhawks at 7 p.m.
  • The Point returns Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+
  • All NHL on ESPN games stream on the ESPN App via DTC or pay TV authentication
  • 43 NHL Power Play out-of-market games streaming on ESPN+ this week

The NHL season continues this week with three exclusive games across ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. The puck drops Thursday, January 22, with action beginning on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu as the Chicago Blackhawks and Connor Bedard take on the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes and Sebastian Aho at 7 p.m. ET. Later at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN, the Detroit Red Wings and Alex DeBrincat face Quinn Hughes and the Minnesota Wild.

Exclusive action continues Friday on ESPN with the Atlantic Division-leading Tampa Bay Lightning and Nikita Kucherov facing the Blackhawks at 7 p.m..

Stream NHL on the ESPN App All Season Long
Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, integrated ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators
Thu, Jan 22 6 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point Host: Steve Levy

Analyst: John Tortorella

Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan
7 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Chicago Blackhawks at Carolina Hurricanes Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: Kevin Weekes

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson

In Studio: Steve Levy, John Tortorella, Emily Kaplan
9:30 p.m. ESPN Detroit Red Wings at Minnesota Wild Play-by-Play: John Buccigross

Analyst: T.J. Oshie

Reporter: Leah Hextall

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson

In Studio: Steve Levy, John Tortorella, Emily Kaplan
Fri, Jan 23 7 p.m. ESPN Tampa Bay Lightning at Chicago Blackhawks Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: AJ Mleczko

Reporter: Leah Hextall

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson

In Studio: Steve Levy, John Tortorella

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)
In addition to 48 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on the ESPN App – available to all ESPN DTC subscribers – throughout the season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up or authenticate your eligible Pay TV subscription, visit stream.espn.com/nhl.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis.

– 30 –

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo

Andrea DiCristoforo

Based out of the Los Angeles Production Center in LA, California, Andrea DiCristoforo is a Communications Manager focusing on the NHL, X Games, ESPN Events and Men's & Women's College Hockey. Prior to joining ESPN in 2022, Andrea worked in Olympic Sports. She is also a proud graduate from the University of New Hampshire.
