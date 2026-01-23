X Games Aspen 2026 Driven by Jeep® lifts off in prime time this Friday on ESPN

ESPN and ABC will showcase 13 hours of X Games Aspen 2026 competition from the world’s best action sports athletes in the sports of snowboarding, skiing and snowmobile, beginning Friday, Jan. 23, from Buttermilk in Aspen Snowmass, Colorado.

X Games Aspen 2026 returns to Aspen Snowmass for the 25th consecutive year with action lifting off Friday in prime time on ESPN at 9:30 p.m. ET with coverage of Men’s Ski Big Air and the return of Snowmobile Freestyle following a five-year hiatus.

Saturday’s presentation continues on ABC when the Jeep Men’s Ski Slopestyle competition kicks off at 12:30 p.m. Defending gold medalist Luca Harrington is on the hunt for more gold after surprising the field as an alternate last year and becoming only the second person to claim Men’s Ski Slopestyle gold as a rookie.

Monster Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe begins at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN with seven-time X Games gold medalist Scotty James dropping in to attempt a five-peat in Aspen – a feat never-before accomplished following his unprecedented fourth-consecutive win last year.

Sunday action continues on ABC with Jeep Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle at 1 p.m., when two-time defending gold medalist Red Gerard attempts to three-peat against X Games legend Mark McMorris – owner of 24 X Games medals, most in winter event history – who finished second to Gerard each of the last two years in Aspen.

Closing out the competition on ESPN, Men’s Snowboard Knuckle Huck kicks off at 8:15 p.m., followed by Men’s Ski SuperPipe. USA’s Dusty Henricksen will aim to better last year’s bronze medal performance in the fan-favorite Knuckle Huck event, while China’s Wang Ziyang will attempt to win his second X Games gold medal as the defending champ.

Nick Goepper (gold), Alex Ferreira (silver) and Hunter Hess (bronze) will each aim for medals again, following an all-American podium in Monster Men’s Ski SuperPipe at last year’s event.

DATE/TIME (ET) COMPETITIONS PLATFORM Friday, Jan. 23 9:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Men’s Ski Big Air

Snowmobile Freestyle

Jeep Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle (replay)

Women’s Ski Knuckle Huck (replay)

Monster Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe (replay)

Monster Women’s Ski SuperPipe (replay) ESPN Saturday, Jan. 24 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Jeep Men’s Ski Slopestyle ABC 10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Monster Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe Men’s Snowboard Big Air (replay)

Women’s Snowboard Big Air (replay)

Men’s Ski Knuckle Huck (replay) ESPN Sunday, Jan. 25 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Jeep Women’s Ski Slopestyle

Jeep Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle ABC 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Snowmobile Speed & Style

Men’s Snowboard Knuckle Huck

Monster Men’s Ski SuperPipe ESPN

The full X Games Aspen 2026 schedule, current list of invited athletes, up-to-date tune-in information and other FAQs are available at http://xgames.com/.

