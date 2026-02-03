2026 NHL Stadium Series delivered most-viewed NHL regular season game ever on cable

Sunday’s Bruins-Lightning matchup averaged 2.1M viewers, +30% vs. last year’s Stadium Series

Through 22 games, NHL on ESPN networks is averaging 795K viewers, +39% YoY

The 2026 NHL Stadium Series on Sunday delivered the most-viewed NHL regular season game ever on cable. The Bruins-Lightning matchup on ESPN averaged 2.1M viewers (peak: 2.4M), +30% vs. last year’s Stadium Series (Red Wings-Blue Jackets). The matchup is also the most-viewed NHL regular season game since January 2019 (Bruins-Blackhawks Winter Classic).

ABC Hockey Saturday delivered double-digit increases as Rangers-Penguins averaged 1.4M viewers, +68% vs. last season’s NHL on ABC average and Avalanche-Red Wings averaged 1.2M viewers, +39% vs. last season’s NHL on ABC average.

