Baseball returns! ESPN to stream more MLB spring training games than ever

ESPN’s four-game linear slate begins on Monday, March 2, as the Atlanta Braves visit the Detroit Tigers from Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. at 1 p.m. The schedule continues Tuesday, March 3, when Team USA faces the San Francisco Giants from Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Ariz. at 3 p.m., in an exhibition game before the World Baseball Classic begins.

On Wednesday, March 4, ESPN will showcase one of baseball’s most storied rivalries as the New York Yankees travel to JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla. to visit the Boston Red Sox at 1 p.m.

Linear coverage concludes on Thursday, March 5, when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Cincinnati Reds from Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. at 3 p.m. All four games are nationally available without blackout restrictions and also available to stream on the ESPN App.

ESPN will also stream six additional spring training games for fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan. The six-game schedule is below.

MLB.TV on ESPN

Fans can also purchase MLB.TV on the ESPN App and ESPN.com, a new milestone for one of sports media’s longest-standing partnerships . Fans will have access to more than 2,000 regular season games, including the full slate of more than 250 out-of-market Spring Training games beginning Friday, February 20. To sign up, visit https://plus.espn.com/mlbtv .

ESPN spring training schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Network Mon, Mar. 2 1 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Detroit Tigers ESPN Tue, Mar. 3 3 p.m. Team USA vs. San Francisco Giants ESPN Wed, Mar. 4 1 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox ESPN Thu, Mar. 5 3 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds ESPN Thu, Mar. 19 1 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees ESPN Unlimited Fri, Mar. 20 1 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets ESPN Unlimited Sat, Mar. 21 1 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers ESPN Unlimited Sun, Mar. 22 3 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs ESPN Unlimited Mon, Mar. 23 9 p.m. Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers ESPN Unlimited Tue, Mar. 24 1 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins ESPN Unlimited

ESPN will begin its new 30-game regular season slate on Wednesday, April 15 – Jackie Robinson Day – when it exclusively airs the New York Mets vs. reigning World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers game at 10 p.m. ET.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com .

