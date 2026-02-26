Copa del Rey semifinals headline week of soccer across ESPN; LALIGA Matchday 26 and more

Copa del Rey semifinals: FC Barcelona-Atlético de Madrid and Real Sociedad-Athletic Club live on ESPN+

The road to the Copa del Rey final continues next week with both semifinal second legs streaming live on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. On Tuesday, March 3, FC Barcelona host Atlético de Madrid at 3 p.m. ET in the second leg of their semifinal series. FC Barcelona, after a stunning 0-4 defeat in the first leg, must pull off one of the most remarkable reversals in Copa del Rey history to have a chance at extending their record 44th final in the competition. Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson and reporter Gemma Soler will call the match in English, with Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart and reporter Moises Llorens on the Spanish call.

On Wednesday, March 4, Real Sociedad face Basque rivals Athletic Club at 3 p.m. ET in the other semifinal second leg, exclusively on ESPN+. The fierce regional rivalry adds another layer of intensity as both clubs chase a spot in the final. Real Sociedad holds a 1-0 lead from the first leg.

Copa del Rey – Semifinals (Leg 2)

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Tue, Mar 3 3 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. Atlético de Madrid ESPN+ Wed, Mar 4 3 p.m. Real Sociedad vs. Athletic Club ESPN+

LALIGA Matchday 26: FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Villarreal and Atlético highlight weekend slate

As the LALIGA season moves into Matchday 26, the title race remains tightly contested, with FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Villarreal and Atlético de Madrid all in action across ESPN platforms this weekend.

On Saturday at 10:15 a.m. ET, Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and league leaders Barcelona host third-place Villarreal on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes in a matchup between two of the top three teams in the standings. Barcelona looks to remain in first place, while Villarreal aims to gain ground near the top of the table. Commentators: Adrian Healey and Alex Pareja (English); Ricardo Ortiz and Mario Kempes (Spanish).

Later that afternoon at 3 p.m. ET, Antoine Griezmann and Atlético de Madrid travel to face Real Oviedo on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Atléti, currently among the league’s top four, seeks to keep pace in the race near the top. Commentators: Mark Donaldson, Kasey Keller and reporter Sid Lowe (English); Ricardo Ortiz and Mario Suarez (Spanish).

Matchday 26 concludes Monday at 3 p.m. ET as Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior and Real Madrid host Getafe on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Real Madrid enters the weekend looking to continue their push alongside Barcelona and Villarreal at the top of the LALIGA standings. Commentators: Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson and reporter Alex Kirkland (English); Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart and reporter Martin Ainstein (Spanish).

ESPN FC will provide pregame and postgame coverage on ESPN+.

LALIGA – Matchday 26

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Feb 27 3 p.m. Levante vs. Alaves ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Feb 28 8 a.m. Rayo vs. Athletic Club ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Barcelona vs. Villarreal ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Mallorca vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+ 3 p.m. Real Oviedo vs. Atlético de Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Mar 1 8 a.m. Elche vs. Espanyol ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Valencia vs. Osasuna ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Betis vs. Sevilla ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Girona vs. Celta de Vigo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, Mar 2 3 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Getafe ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Dutch Eredivisie: PSV visit Heracles Almelo on ESPN+

League-leading PSV Eindhoven travels to face Heracles Almelo on Saturday at 12:45 p.m. ET on ESPN+. PSV, led by U.S. internationals Ricardo Pepi and Sergiño Dest, look to maintain their position at the top of the Eredivisie standings as the title race continues.

Matchday 25 Dutch Eredivise schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Network Sat, Feb 28 12:45 p.m. Heracles Almelo vs. PSV Eindhoven ESPN+ Sun, Mar 1 6:15 a.m. PEC Zwolle vs. Ajax Amsterdam ESPN+ 8:30 a.m. FC Twente vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam ESPN+ 10:45 a.m. FC Utrecht vs. AZ Alkmaar ESPN+

