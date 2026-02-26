ESPN 30 for 30 Podcasts Announces Upcoming Debut of ‘The Fastest Girl in Somalia’

ESPN today announced the upcoming debut of “The Fastest Girl in Somalia”, a new 30 for 30 Podcast that traces the remarkable life of Somali Olympic runner Samia Yusuf Omar through the unlikely and deeply personal relationship she formed with journalist Teresa Krug, who hosts the podcast series.

Produced by Goat Rodeo, the six-episode podcast will explore the irresistible pull of the Olympic dream, following Samia’s relentless pursuit of redemption after her widely seen—but uncompetitive—appearance at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. Running without proper training, equipment, or support, Samia became a symbol of perseverance on the world’s biggest stage. What followed was an even more harrowing journey—one that ultimately led her far from the track and toward a fate she could never have imagined.

Told through intimate reporting, firsthand accounts, and Krug’s own evolving connection to Samia, “The Fastest Girl in Somalia” will examine ambition, displacement, and the cost of chasing greatness when the world is stacked against you.

“The Fastest Girl in Somalia” is produced as part of ESPN’s acclaimed 30 for 30 Podcast series, which brings powerful, cinematic storytelling to the audio space by uncovering extraordinary sports stories and the human lives at their center. All of ESPN’s 30 for 30 Podcasts can be found on ESPN.com, the ESPN App, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeart and wherever podcasts are available.

Additional details, including the premiere date and episode rollout, will be announced at a later time.

About ESPN 30 for 30 Podcasts

30 for 30 Podcasts, from ESPN Films and ESPN Audio, are original audio documentaries from the makers of the acclaimed 30 for 30 film series. Telling sports stories like you’ve never heard before, through a combination of original reporting and archival sound, 30 for 30 Podcasts goes beyond the field to explore how sports, competition, athleticism and adventure affect our lives and our world. The series has been recognized by the NYF International Radio Awards, the Webby Awards, and the RTDNA Kaleidoscope Awards, as well as inclusion on numerous “best-of” lists from press outlets such as The Atlantic, Vulture, TIME and Entertainment Weekly. Episodes have been featured on NPR, 99% Invisible, Slate Podcasts and more. For more visit 30for30podcasts.com.

