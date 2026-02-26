ESPN and the Horizon League extend long-standing rights agreement

ESPN and the Horizon League have announced a new multi-year, multi-platform media rights agreement, continuing a 38-year collaboration that began with the 1988 Midwestern Collegiate Conference men’s basketball championship game.

Why this matters: ESPN linear networks will remain the home of the Horizon League men’s basketball semifinals and championship, six regular season men’s basketball contests and the women’s basketball championship game.

Major Voices:

Horizon League Interim Commissioner Chris Neuman

“We are thrilled to continue to provide major experiences for our incredible student-athletes through our continued relationship with ESPN. The significant exposure on ESPN’s platforms provides us a tremendous opportunity to showcase our nearly 4,000 student-athletes in great competition throughout the year.”

ESPN Director of Programming and Acquisitions Mallory Kenny

“ESPN is excited to continue its commitment to the Horizon League. This new agreement underscores our dedication to showcasing the success of Horizon League student‑athletes and member institutions, while expanding the reach of their stories to sports fans across our platforms. Our relationship with the conference has grown steadily over the years, and we are eager to strengthen that as our collaboration enters its fourth decade.”

Dig Deeper:

At least 500 League events will be available on the ESPN App annually.

ESPN’s digital platforms have been the home for the League’s streamed events since the 2014-15 academic year.

ESPN is currently the home of 15 Horizon League championship events annually.

New agreement provides League and its member institutions with continued revenue opportunities through certain commercial inventory and sponsorship assets in select games.

The Horizon League is an NCAA Division I athletics conference comprised of 11 member institutions headquartered in Indianapolis. The League and its member schools annually develop nearly 4,000 student-athletes for life. Through unique opportunities in major metropolitan cities, their athletic, academic and personal aspirations can be achieved. Because what they learn today will inspire who they become tomorrow. For more information, visit HorizonLeague.com. Northern Illinois will join the Horizon League as its 12 th member on July 1, 2026.



