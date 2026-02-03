ESPN Digital & Social: No. 1 in December 2025

ESPN Digital & Social again closed out the calendar year at No. 1 in the U.S. Sports Category in December with 225.6 million unique users, reaching 80% of the U.S. adult population across digital, YouTube and social media platforms, according to recently released Comscore data.

ESPN Digital & Social reached 94% of all U.S. adults 18-44 in December.

The ESPN App also remained No. 1 in December, reaching 27.9 million unique users, more than the next seven non-ESPN apps combined and four times its closest competitor in the Mobile Sports App category.

In addition, the ESPN Fantasy App was No. 1 among fantasy sports apps with 10.6 million unique users, up 6% YoY and 4.2 million more than its nearest competitor.

For the 54th consecutive month ESPN Social was No. 1 among sports properties, reaching 488 million engagements in December, more than 15.7 million per day.

ESPN.com was No. 1 across the web in December with 70.2 million unique visitors.

###