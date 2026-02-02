ESPN Fantasy & Sports Betting Writer Liz Loza Inducted into Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame

ESPN Fantasy & Sports Betting Writer Liz Loza has been inducted into the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame (HOF). Loza is the second woman to be inducted into the HOF, joining ESPN’s very own Senior Writer and Injury Analyst Stephania Bell.

“Liz is a trusted voice in the fantasy space that elevates our content to another level,” said Andrew Feldman, Senior Deputy Editor at ESPN.com. “Liz has that powerful ability to inform and entertain in a way that captivates fans, and we’re so happy she’s receiving the recognition she deserves.”

Loza, who joined ESPN in August 2022, is regularly on ESPN’s Fantasy Football show, Fantasy Football Now and contributes to the Fantasy Focus Football podcast. She also writes multiple weekly columns across fantasy and sports betting, including her “Facts vs. Feelings” column, which was honored by the FSWA as the Best Football Ongoing Series in 2023.

Loza also makes appearances on SportsCenter, has covered ESPN’s efforts around F1 and contributes to ESPN Fantasy Women’s basketball content.

She is the eighth ESPN representative inducted into the FSWA HOF as a writer, analyst or editor, joining Bell, Mike Clay, Matthew Berry, Tristan Cockcroft, Eric Karabell, Nate Ravitz and James Quintong.