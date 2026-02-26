ESPN men’s college basketball studio shows hit the road in March to close out regular season & tip off Champ Week

College GameDay Covered by State Farm closes out regular season at No. 1 Duke on March 7

GameDay live from the Big 12 Championship Game for the first time

College Basketball Live Presented by Lowe’s onsite in Nashville prior to the SEC Championship

Bracketology Presented by Lowe’s reacts to the NCAA Tournament field live from Bridgestone Arena Plaza

As the clock ticks down on the 2025-26 regular season, College GameDay Covered by State Farm will close out the show’s regular season run at Cameron Indoor Stadium, as top-ranked Duke hosts No. 18 North Carolina on Saturday, March 7.

Now in its 22nd season, College GameDay is hosted by Sports Emmy Award winner Rece Davis, alongside Curt Gowdy Media Award recipient Jay Bilas, two-time ACC Coach of the Year Seth Greenberg, and former national champion and two-time NABC Player of the Year Jay Williams. College GameDay analyst Andraya Carter and college sports insider Pete Thamel will contribute remotely.

Additionally, ESPN will be onsite for back-to-back days of men’s college basketball studio programming at the Big 12 and SEC Championships, Saturday and Sunday, March 14-15, delivering comprehensive coverage from Kansas City and Nashville as Champ Week reaches its peak.

Kansas City: Big 12 Championship

College GameDay Covered by State Farm travels to T-Mobile Center in Kansas City to preview the 2026 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship on Saturday, March 14 (noon ET, ESPN). This is the show’s first ever visit to the Big 12 Championship Game and its first trip to the Big 12 Tournament since 2006.

Studio programming begins Friday from Kansas City with Davis, Williams and Greenberg on the desk. The Big 12 Championship tips off at 6 p.m. on ESPN, with Dan Shulman, Bilas and reporter Kris Budden on the call.

Nashville: SEC Championship

Following Saturday’s action, ESPN’s studio team heads to Nashville for a full Sunday of coverage surrounding the SEC Championship at Bridgestone Arena.

College Basketball Live Presented by Lowe’s airs at noon on ESPN, leading directly into the SEC Championship game. Davis will host alongside Bilas, Greenberg and Williams, with onsite reporting from Thamel.

The SEC Championship tips at 1 p.m. on ESPN, with Shulman, Bilas and reporter Alyssa Lang calling the action.

Selection Sunday Reaction

Immediately following the NCAA Tournament bracket reveal, ESPN will break down the full Field of 68 on Bracketology Presented by Lowe’s (7 p.m., ESPN). The show will originate live from Bridgestone Arena Plaza and will be open to fans, weather permitting.

Additional Champ Week Presented by Principal programming will be announced in the coming weeks.

Onsite Big 12 and SEC Championship programming (March 14-15)

Onsite ESPN Men’s Basketball Studio Programming (March 7-15)