ESPN NBA Full Court Press: ESPN presents a doubleheader featuring the last three NBA champions and league’s top two teams on Wednesday

ESPN’s coverage of the 2025–26 NBA regular season continues with a blockbuster doubleheader presented by State Farm on Wednesday, featuring the last three NBA champions.

On Wednesday, February 25, the league’s top two teams take the court, as the Eastern Conference leader Detroit Pistons and Cade Cunningham host the defending NBA champion and league leading Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 p.m. ET. Ryan Ruocco has the call with analyst Tim Legler, while Angel Gray reports from courtside.

The nightcap features the Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown visiting the Denver Nuggets, led by three‑time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić, the league’s rebounding and assist leader who enters play coming off a 35/20/12 triple‑double. Mark Jones provides play-by-play alongside analyst Jay Bilas, with Katie George reporting. The matchup will be exclusive in the Boston market.

Coverage begins at 7 p.m. with NBA Countdown presented by Eli Lilly on ESPN, featuring Malika Andrews, Brian Windhorst and Kendrick Perkins.

