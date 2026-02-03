ESPN NBA Full Court Press: ESPN presents three days of NBA coverage, including the season debut of NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC presented by Popeyes

ESPN’s coverage of the 2025-26 NBA regular season continues with three days of star‑studded matchups. It all tips off on Wednesday, February 4, with a doubleheader on ESPN beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

The New York Knicks, led by NBA All-Star starter and reigning Clutch Player of the Year Jalen Brunson, host the Denver Nuggets, featuring three-time NBA MVP and fellow All-Star starter Nikola Jokić. Dave Pasch will provide play-by-play alongside analyst Jay Bilas, with Katie George reporting.

The nightcap features a showdown between the Western Conference’s top two teams as the defending NBA champion and league‑leading Oklahoma City Thunder — led by reigning MVP and All-Star starter Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — visit the San Antonio Spurs and fellow All-Star starter Victor Wembanyama at 9:30 p.m. Mike Breen will call the action with analysts Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler, while Jorge Sedano reports from courtside.

Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. with NBA Countdown presented by Eli Lilly on ESPN, featuring host Malika Andrews, ESPN Senior NBA Writer Brian Windhorst and ESPN NBA Analysts Kendrick Perkins and Michael Malone, and Kenny Smith.

Saturday, February 7 will feature NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC presented by Wingstop – the marquee, national NBA games of the week – starting at 3:30 p.m. The Houston Rockets and Kevin Durant, who now sits sixth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, visit the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dave Pasch calls the game with analyst Doris Burke and reporter Katie George.

NBA Countdown presented by Eli Lilly precedes the matchup at 3 p.m. on ABC, featuring Malika Andrews, Brian Windhorst, Kendrick Perkins and Michael Malone.

Later in the evening, at 8:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Lakers, led by four-time NBA MVP LeBron James and league scoring leader and NBA All-Star starter Luka Dončić, host the Golden State Warriors and fellow All-Star starter Stephen Curry. The broadcast team of Mike Breen, Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler return, joined by sideline reporter Lisa Salters.

NBA Tip-Off presented by Eli Lilly airs ahead of the game at 8 p.m. on ABC, with Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal and guest analyst Chris Webber. The crew returns following the game with Inside the NBA presented by Eli Lilly, airing immediately after the conclusion of the matchup. Additional postgame coverage will be available on the ESPN App. Both shows are produced by TNT Sports.

On Sunday, February 8, ESPN presents the season debut of NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC presented by Popeyes as the New York Knicks visit the Boston Celtics and NBA All-Star starter Jaylen Brown at 12:30 p.m. The team of Ryan Ruocco, analyst PJ Carlesimo and reporter Jorge Sedano will be on the call.

The action continues on ESPN with a Western Conference matchup presented by State Farm as the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards host the LA Clippers and Kawhi Leonard at 3 p.m. Mark Jones provides play-by-play alongside analyst Stephanie White, with Alyssa Lang reporting from courtside.

Coverage begins at noon with NBA Countdown presented by Eli Lilly on ABC, with the returning team of Malika Andrews, Brian Windhorst, Kendrick Perkins and Michael Malone.

All ESPN games are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

